Harbor Acres home breaks price record for region

Arrivederci, Serenissima, there’s a new highest sale price for a residential property in the Sarasota-Manatee-Charlotte county region after the Monday sales-closing of a home in Sarasota’s Harbor Acres.

The 12,000-square-foot home, which sits on almost 2 acres at 1423 and 1435 Hillview Drive, sold this week for $17.5 million, $1 million more than the 2020 sale of a Longboat Key home, named ‘most serene’ in Italian and the 2021 sale of a Gulf-front home on Casey Key.

“This is not only a record-breaking sale but truly one of the finest properties offered in Sarasota,” said Linda Driggs, of Michael Saunders & Co., who worked with the company’s Kim Ogilvie to represent the sellers. “The owners created a park-like waterfront setting and curated every detail imaginable inside and out.”

Driggs sold the same home at 1423 Hillview Drive in 2007, which then set a record at $7.287 million.

The property offers nearly 250 feet of bayfront, two docks, downtown views and plenty of outdoor space for recreation and large-scale entertaining.

According to records with the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s Office, the six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath home was owned by Chad and Nicole Williams and sold to Danny Fast, who was represented by Russell Rich of Robert Slack LLC.

In April 2021, the sale of 1600 Casey Key Road, a beachfront estate featuring a 7,500-square-foot house with an adjoining 735 square-foot cottage, tied the high-price mark of Serenissima, a 19,000-square-foot beachfront home at 845 Longboat Club Road, in the Regent Court enclave.

“This property truly is an iconic one deserving of a record-breaking sale,” said Ogilvie, who held the previous record for the highest sale in Harbor Acres, when she sold 1452 Hillview Drive in February 2021 for $13.25 million.