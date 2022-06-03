Sarasota bayfront home sells for $12 million

A home perched on Sarasota Bay's coastline but built to withstand a hurricane sold recently for $12 million, the third highest sale in the city of Sarasota.

Hugo Gagliardi of Luxio Real Estate was the selling agent of the home at 3021 Bay Shore Road in Indian Beach/Sapphire Shores. Sherri Mills with the downtown office of Michael Saunders & Co. represented the buyer, which according to public records was Daniel and Lauren Henson.

The five-bedroom, five-and-one-half bath home offers more than 7,100 square feet of living space on 0.41 acres. The new home was engineered out of concrete, with 47 pilings sunk 35 feet below ground.

While the interior is being finished for the new owners' specifications, listing owner Gagliardi said Italian-made doors, tile from Spain and German-made kitchen appliances add to the home's style and decor.

The backyard, overlooking Sarasota Bay and Longboat Key beyond, features as its centerpiece a resort-style swimming pool, a spa, a waterfall, an in-pool bar and sun lounges, and a sunshelf.

The land on which the home was built was assessed for 2021 with a $1.17 million value. The built-upon valuation is not yet posted on the county Tax Appraiser's public-documents section. The parcel was vacant since the 2019 tax assessment, records show.