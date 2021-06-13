A home on Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Joseph Sena sold her home at 5965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Amanda Holanda, of Montgomery, New Jersey, for $10.15 million. Built in 2007, it has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 10,087 square feet of living area.

Bird Key

Minh Van Bui Kieu Thi My Nguyen, of Sarasota, sold their home at 121 Seagull Lane to Robert and Marlen Connelly, of Sarasota, for $3.1 million. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,496 square feet of living area.

Joann Abbott and Helen Seiple, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 643 Owl Way to Patrick Kelly, of New Albany, Ohio, for $1,599,900. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,942 square feet of living area. It sold for $825,000 in 2017.

John Ringling Estates

Keyser Properties LLC sold the home at 373 S. Washington Drive to South Washington SRQ LLC for $2,775,000. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,345,000 in April.

The Pierre

James and April Heddens, of Sarasota, sold their Unit PH-1 condominium at 455 Longboat Club Road to 455 Longboat Key LLC for $2.6 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,780 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2015.

Country Club Shores

Jose and Catherine Pizarro, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 571 Ranger Lane to Poly-Pro II Inc. for $1.7 million. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,051,000 in 2006.

Emerald Pointe North

Kenneth and Kerry Gorman, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 2063 Harbor Links Drive to Laurie Campisano, trustee, of Wayne, New Jersey, for $1,555,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2012.

Beachplace

Terry Fiscus, trustee, and Linda Marie Fiscus, of Bloomfield Township, Michigan, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 1135 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William Dan Tarpley and Leann Vanschoyck, of Longboat Key, for $1.55 million. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 2009.

Grand Bay

Alan Jay Parnigoni and Deborah Jane Parnigoni, trustees, of Glover, Vermont, sold the Unit 154 condominium at 3060 Grand Bay Blvd. to Christopher and Julia Woodward, of Longboat Key, for $1,525,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It sold for $775,000 in 2018.

Lido Beach

2508 Tri Star LLC sold the home at 171 McKinley Drive to 101 7th LLC for $1.2 million. Built in 1951, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,193 square feet of living area. It sold for $1 million in April.

Bailey Dobson

Benjamin and Linda Moody, of Sarasota, sold their home at 540 Gulf Bay Road to Coady Development LLC for $850,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 1999.

The Promenade

Phyllis Steingard, of S. Burlington, Vermont, sold the Unit 310 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Norton Baron and Patricia Baron, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 1991.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Scott Lamar Lorah, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 105 condominium at 4825 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Paul Webb, trustee, of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for $820,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2005.

Longboat Beachcomber

Stephen Vaughn Smith and Linda Bollenbach-Smith, of Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 2721 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Maureen Kay Neiman, of Roslyn, New York, for $812,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 884 square feet of living area. It sold for $475,000 in 2009.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Jose Rodrigues, of Mountainside, New Jersey, sold his home at 561 De Naravaez Drive to Jacob Rogers and Edna Rogers-Figueroa, of Riverview, for $770,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,426 square feet of living area. It sold for $495,000 in 2013.

Beach Harbor Club

Donald Olsen Jr., trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit E-112 condominium at 3808 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Stephanie Smith, of Cincinnati, for $635,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,273 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1986.

Janice Rulli, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit B-307 condominium at 3804 Gulf of Mexico Drive to John and Helen Corry, of Wantagh, New York, for $399,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,133 square feet of living area. It sold for $190,000 in 2012.

The Aquarius Club

Teresa Joanne Morneau, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 3-J condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Cynthia Milnes, trustee, of Amherst, New Hampshire, for $635,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,551 square feet of living area. It sold for $610,000 in 2020.

Seaplace

Ryan Ackerman, of Sarasota, and Jaime Shusterman, of Ft. Lauderdale, sold their Unit G1-105A condominium at 2089 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Julie Bateman, trustee, of Park City, Utah, for $603,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $135,000 in 1989.

Whitney Beach

Curt Ravn sold the Unit 122 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marc and Marnie Gibeley, of Boxford, Massachusetts, for $575,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,151 square feet of living area. It sold for $160,000 in 1993.

Jack Lee Pickering and Susan Stroink Pickering, of Bloomington, Illinois, sold their Unit 172 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to McElwain Sisters Holdings LP for $560,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,377 square feet of living area. It sold for $247,500 in 2013.

Turtle Crawl

John and Susanne Rahilly, of Pepper Pike, Ohio, sold their Unit G-102 condominium at 4235 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Longboat Key Vacation LLC for $430,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $285,000 in 2003.

Windward Bay

Herbert and Ruth Mohlenhoff, of Bradenton, sold their Unit PH-2 condominium at 4960 Gulf of Mexico Drive to DKCM Properties LLC for $350,100. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2003.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

John McGinnis and Judith McGinnis sold their Unit 191 condominium at 700 El Centro to Diana Lewis, of Delevan, New York, for $342,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,073 square feet of living area. It sold for $159,900 in 2012.

Lido Dorset

Laurie McGill, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 204 condominium at 475 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael and Tami Singer, of Sparta, New Jersey, for $329,000. Built in 1963, it has one bedroom, one bath and 593 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,500 in 1991.