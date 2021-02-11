Harbor Acres home sells for $13.25 million, moving into top spot for 2021

A home in Sarasota’s Harbor Acres is now the top-selling residential property of 2021 and the second-highest price ever fetched in Sarasota County for a home.

The sale of 1452 Hillview Drive closed on Wednesday for $13.25 million in a deal negotiated by Kim Ogilvie of Michael Saunders & Company's downtown Main Street office. The home had not yet reached the listing phase.

Top sellers The top real estate sales through the years in Sarasota/Manatee counties: $16.5 million 845 Longboat Club Road, sold in 2020 $13.25 million 1452 Hillview Drive, sold in 2021 $13 million +1 6021 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, sold in 2020 $13 million 1067 Westway Drive, Lido Key, sold in 2006 $12.5 million 825 Longboat Club Road, sold in 2011 $12 million Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, sold in 2012 $11.85 million 7712 Sanderling Road, Siesta Key sold in 2020 $11.4 million 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, sold in 2019 $10.5 million 825 Longboat Club Road, sold in 2020 $10.5 million 7712 & 7660 Sanderling Road, Siesta Key, sold in 2020 $10.5 million 3799 Flamingo Ave., Siesta Key, sold in 2019 $10.25 million 4300 Higel Ave., Lido Key, sold in 2015 $10 million 3410 Flamingo Ave., Siesta Key, sold in 2015

“There was a time when we had no demand for this price range, but now everything has changed,” Ogilvie said. “We are at the center of the bull’s eye for buyers coming from the Northeast, Midwest, and California because we have what is familiar to them – namely, culture, restaurants, and a stimulating and intelligent community of like-minded people.”

The sale trails only the November 2020 sale of Longboat Key’s Serenissima estate at 845 Longboat Club Road. That $16.5 million sale also was handled by Michael Saunders & Company.

The home features a double lot and more than 200 feet of private waterfront on Sarasota Bay. The home includes smart-home technology and contemporary spaces, including a dining room with LED-lit, temperature-controlled wine cellar, an open-air terrace with infinity-edge pool, and a 10-car garage.

Public records indicate the home was building in 1997 with a recent upgrade. It has five bedrooms, five full baths, three half-baths and 6,728 feet of living space. It last sold in 2013 for $7 million.

