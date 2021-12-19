Home in private Siesta Key enclave sells for $14.1 million

A three-home property sale in Siesta Properties tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Docket Gold Properties LLC sold three homes at 7660, 7711, and 7712 Sanderling Road to RDB 7712 LLC for $14 million. The property at 7660 was built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,016 square feet of living area. The property at 7711 was built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,616 square feet of living area. The property at 7711 was built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, two pools and 6,480 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

South Highland

Gretchen Wilson, trustee, of Lebanon, Tennessee, sold the home at 1809 Ivanhoe St. to Todd and Amanda Rowley, of Sarasota, for $1.19 million. Built in 2015, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,712 square feet of living area. It sold for $765,000 in April.

Thomas and Jana Deery, of Ormond Beach, sold two properties at 1817 Ivanhoe St. to Andrzej Zorychta, of Sarasota, for $658,200. The first property was built in 1947, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,428 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1947, it has one bedroom, one bath and 837 square feet of living area. It sold for $253,200 in 2017.

Top sellers in the area SARASOTA: $3.1 million The Tower Residences Ronald and Anne Pizzuti, of Columbus, Ohio, sold their Unit 1101 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Andrew Anthony Serdula and Anne Serdula, of Sarasota, for $3,105,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,751 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,328,000 in 2004. PALMER RANCH: $1.2 million Silver Oak Jorg and Lilli Hernler, of Guetersloh, Germany, sold their home at 5308 Hunt Club Way to Richard and Colleen Devita, of Sarasota, for $1,199,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,680 square feet of living area. It sold for $680,000 in 2009. OSPREY: $2 million Oaks II Renata Steuer Pettinato, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 691 Eagle Watch Lane to David Weza and David Leier, of Osprey, for $1,995,000. Built in 1993, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 6,705 square feet of living area. NOKOMIS: $625,000 Mission Estates Gerald and Tammie Camp, of Phil Campbell, Alabama, sold their home at 2413 Sonoma Drive to David and Angela Lurvey, of Springfield, Missouri, for $625,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $235,500 in 2010.

Phillippi Gardens

John David Tyson, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2159 Lusitania Drive to Faraway Property LLC for $1.1 million. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,752 square feet of living area. It sold $185,000 in 1998.

Anthony and Phyllis Mollo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2634 Britannia Road to William Filmore Baroux Evans and Peggy Ford Evans, of Sarasota, $475,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,878 square feet of living area. It sold for $103,000 in 1998.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1005 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Renee Crames, of Sarasota, for $1.06 million. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It sold for $978,000 in March.

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 624 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Gerald Steinberg and Sally Vickers, of Sarasota, for $943,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,524 square feet of living area. It sold for $823,000 in 2018.

Rivo at Ringling

John and Loriann Liguori, of Freedom, New Hampshire, sold their Unit 1210 condominium at 1771 Ringling Blvd. to Quinn Vollmert and Cristina Ordonez, of Sarasota, for $925,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,895 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,200 in 2006.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Riviera 27 LLC sold the home at 2117 Riviera Drive to Julie Chambers, of Sarasota, for $730,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,249 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2020.

Buccaneer Bay

K&K Coastal LLC sold the home at 1829 Buccaneer Terrace to Beth Snyder and Nancy Parlor, of Sarasota, for $683,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,449 square feet of living area.

The 101

Robert Walker sold his Unit PH-K condominium at 101 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Vincent and Lucia Payne, of Sarasota, for $650,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 2011.

South Gate

Adam and Erin Kabinoff, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2755 Goldenrod St. to Robert Fillyaw, of Newberry, for $643,600. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,567 square feet of living area. It sold for $350,100 in 2020.

Martin and Janice Knarr, of Clewiston, sold their home at 2220 River Ridge Drive to Neyah and Melissa Bennett, of Madison, Connecticut, for $536,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,010 square feet of living area. It sold for $151,000 in 1999.

Deborah Bovie and Elizabeth French, trustees, of Casper, Wyoming, sold the home at 2512 Siesta Drive to Richard Steranko and Olivia Tarantino, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,402 square feet of living area.

Huntington Pointe

Junne Hamill, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 4196 Hearthstone Drive to Michael and Deborah Quinn, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,296 square feet of living area. It sold $155,800 in 1992.

Renaissance

Michael and Laura Gruskin, of Franklin, Michigan, sold their Unit 610 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Michael and Janelle Coleman, of Blacklick, Ohio, for $600,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,355 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,700 in 2001.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Donald DiRuzza and Carol DiRuzza, trustees, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, sold the home at 5819 Cavano Drive to Teresa Grady, trustees, of Winnetka, Illinois, for $580,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $376,200 in 2014.

Glencoe

Shirley Parrett, of Charlestown, New Hampshire, sold her home at 2532 Monterey St. to Rubin Simkhayev and Violetta Siyanov, of Sarasota, for $570,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,972 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,500 in 1989.

Coral Cove

Tatiana Feinberg, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1833 Pandora Drive to Anthony and Jessica Hoffman, of Sarasota, for $540,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,983 square feet of living area. It sold for $369,000 in 2015.

Pine Shore Estates

Catherine Hancock, of Sarasota, sold her home at 6311 Crestwood Ave. to Enid and Rodolfo Ortega, of Sarasota, for $522,000. Built in 1954, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,688 square feet of living area.

Indian Beach

Daniel Spencer Brooks and Laura Steefel-Moore, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4616 Leeta Lane to Dwayne and Eileen Thornton, of Tampa, for $515,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,581 square feet of living area. It sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Grant Richard Eller and Ashton Werder Eller, of Raleigh, North Carolina, sold their home at 7330 Biltmore Drive to Eric Jacobson and Rachel Sloan, of Sarasota, for $507,500. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,816 square feet of living area. It sold for $346,200 in 2019.

Tropical Shores

Christopher and Betty Higgins, trustees, of Grafton, Ohio, sold the home at 1651 Joyce St. to Enya Overholser, of Osprey, for $500,000. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,031 square feet of living area. It sold for $319,000 in 2018.

Broadway Promenade

Joseph and Margaret Harris, of Norwalk, Connecticut, sold their Unit 1325 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Mihaela Carmen Matei, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for $472,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $389,900 in 2007.

North Vamo

Michael and Jacqueline McClaskey, of N. Venice, sold their home at 1823 Livingstone St. to J. O’Brien Myer, trustee, of Sarasota, for $459,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,052 square feet of living area.

Bellevue Terrace

Frank and Tina Scarpino, of Bradenton, sold their home at 3157 Alta Vista St. to Logan Stern and Richard Stern, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 1956, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,802 square feet of living area. It sold for $140,000 in February.

Siesta Heights

Shawn Horne, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7255 Cass Circle to Las Curras LLC for $449,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $123,900 in 2001.

SIESTA KEY

Bay Island

David and Myrna Band sold their home at 4100 Flamingo Ave. to Benjamin Hanan, trustee, of Sarasota, for $12 million. The first property was built in 1923, it has four bedrooms, six baths, a pool and 6,330 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1995, it has one bedroom, one bath and 921 square feet of living area.

Sarasota Beach

Brian Wien, of Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, sold his home at 302 Canal Road to Mumm Real Estate AMI LLC for $2,775,000. Built in 1985, it has six bedrooms, six baths, two pools and 2,370 square feet of living area. It sold for $945,000 in 2016.

5214 Avenida LLC sold two properties at 5214 Avenida Del Mare to Melissa Ashton Young, of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, for $1,799,000. The first property was built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,569 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 765 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,525,000 in February.

Siesta Isles

Joann and Richard Lockard, trustees, Prospect, Kentucky, sold the home at 5628 Cape Leyte Drive to Steven Hagan and Karen Hagan, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1.53 million. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,030 square feet of living area. It sold $479,000 in 2012.

Crystal Sands

John and Tammie Lou Collins, of Ruckersville, Virginia, sold their Unit 1211 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Dawn Alice Basile, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1.5 million. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,271 square feet of living area. It sold for $762,500 in 2012.

Siesta Beach

Olga Oliver and Andrew Ross McCurry, of Siesta Key, sold their home at to Jarrod and Theresa Corbett, of Siesta Key, for $1.24 million. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,800 square feet of living area. It sold for $335,000 in 2001.

Revised Plat of Siesta

Michael Joseph Rushforth, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3426 Higel Ave. to Kim Weston Marks and Tracy Lynn Marks, of Sarasota, for $1,089,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $269,900 in 2010.

Siesta’s Bayside

Stephen and Tonya Leach, of Sarasota, sold their home at 726 Birdsong Lane to Angelo and Rosemary Mancino, of Larchmont, New York, for $995,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,822 square feet of living area. It sold for $520,000 in 2019.

El Presidente

George Nally and Joanne Whitaker, trustee, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the Unit 101 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to 101 El Presidente LLC for $790,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,496 square feet of living area. It sold for $25,300 in 1986.

Peppertree Bay

Kevin and Patricia Millard, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 236 condominium at 6019 W. Peppertree Way to Michelle Cerone, of Denver, for $775,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,310 square feet of living area. It sold for $601,900 in 2006.

Ocean View

Julia Montei, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8234 Midnight Pass Road to Heather Feinberg and Mark Milligan, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,758 square feet of living area. It sold for $575,000 in 2017.

Siesta Dunes Beach

Sandy Ventures LLC sold the Unit 6238-A condominium at 6236 Midnight Pass Road to Gregory and MaryAnn Rivers, of Northville, Michigan, for $750,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,150 square feet of living area. It sold for $355,000 in 2012.

Island Reef

Tadeusz and Ermalinda Zuczek sold their Unit 503-H condominium at 8779 Midnight Pass Road to Melanie Lynn and James Aya-ay, of Lutz, for $640,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,303 square feet of living area. It sold for $647,500 in July.

La Siesta

Robert and Diane Delia, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 402 condominium at 901 Beach Road to Duane and Kimberly Siefke, of Bradenton, for $609,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 753 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2003.

Bay Tree Club

Jean Claude Berry and Jenny Berry, of Greenwich, Connecticut, sold their Unit 101 condominium at 8630 Midnight Pass Road to George and Michelle Molnar, of W. Bloomfield Township, Michigan, for $589,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,900 in 2000.

Derstine Five LLC sold the Unit 208 condominium at 8624 Midnight Pass Road to Fred and Darlene Tiday, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, for $429,0000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,160 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1995.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Sharon Stark, of Atlanta, sold her home at 5349 Salcano St. to James and Linda Daly, of Sarasota, for $865,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,403 square feet of living area. It sold for $604,300 in 2019.

Turtle Rock

Jane Cubito, trustee, of St. Petersburg, sold the home at 4858 Sweetmeadow Circle to Larry Arthur Norton and Cheryl Ann Norton, for $855,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,520 square feet of living area.

Matthew Brannan Cochran and Emily Cochran sold their home at 4668 Sweetmeadow Circle to Patricia Skic, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,498 square feet of living area. It sold for $530,000 in June.

Wildwood Acres

Robert and Margaret Ann Pederson, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6907 Mandarin Road to Paul and Beth Rogers, of Sarasota, for $800,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,744 square feet of living area.

Sandhill Preserve

Kevin and Jeanne Kurtz, of Odessa, sold their home at 5975 Snowy Egret Drive to Richard and Eva Beaudoin, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,804 square feet of living area. It sold for $503,500 in 2016.

Villagewalk

George Lewis and Nancy Demakos Lewis sold their home at 5501 Bilboa Place to Ann Kayrish and Jonathan Cohen, trustees, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, for $678,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It sold for $532,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

John Colin Hart and Frances Gillian Hart, of Llanelli, United Kingdom, sold their home at 8992 Grey Oaks Ave. to Barry Lipoff and Beryl Lipoff, trustees, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,347 square feet of living area. It sold for $600,000 in 2006.

John Moran, trustee, sold the home at 8736 Pebble Creek Lane to Jaydeep Jha and Jennifer Lynn Richie, of Sarasota, for $437,500. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,782 square feet of living area. It sold for $263,000 in 1999.

Villa D’Este

Charles and Evelyn Snively, trustees, of Leesburg, Virginia, sold the home at 4543 Las Brisas Lane to Katarzyna Szurant, of Southbury, Connecticut, for $600,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $375,000 in 2002.

Hammock Preserve

William and Jean Wesnofske, of Dix Hills, New York, sold their home at 5828 Willow Marsh Court to Anthony and Joanne Rinaldi, of Fairfield, Connecticut, for $590,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $419,900 in 2018.

Isles of Sarasota

Adine Wittig, of Celebration, sold the home at 6188 Abaco Drive to Albert Pisacane Jr. and Marie Coquia, trustees, of Sarasota, for $539,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,400 in 2013.

John Michael Anderson and Kathleen Elizabeth Anderson, of Stratford, Connecticut, sold their home at 1527 Dorgali Drive to Erika French, of Sarasota, for $449,900. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It sold for $359,000 in 2018.

Bouchard Gardens

Jeffrey and Conna Battram, trustees, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5228 Bouchard Circle to Anne Wright, of Sarasota, for $434,900. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,969 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in 2016.

Sunrise Golf Club Estates

Gregory and Terrille Envey, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5770 Augusta Circle to Nizar and Patricia Hudda, of Sarasota, for $421,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,813 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,000 in 2010.

OSPREY

Oaks II

John and Marianne Nimons sold their home at 940 Mac Ewen Drive to Owen and Jane Fitzpatrick, of Rye, New York, for $1,795,100. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,700 square feet of living area. It sold for $810,000 in 2000.

Oaks

James Rutledge, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 259 Osprey Point Drive to Ronald James Assaf and Nadine Brennan Assaf, of Osprey, for $1.3 million. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,867 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,097,500 in May.

The Woodlands at Rivendell

Joel and Lisa Klinger, of Durango, Colorado, sold their home at 922 Eagle Isle Court to Paul and Carissa Zak, of Osprey, for $897,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,655 square feet of living area. It sold for $577,800 in 2019.

Bay Pointe Vista II

John Jeffrey Lindemann and Laurie Lindemann, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 602 condominium at 232 Hidden Bay Drive to John Van Anne and Brenda Butz, of Osprey, for $750,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,750 square feet of living area. It sold for $565,000 in 2019.