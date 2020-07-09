A Longboat Key home that sold for $13,000,001 has set the record for the highest single-family home purchase in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Developer Realtors Inc. owner and Realtor Reid Murphy represented Randall S. Welch and Cynthia M. Heit-Welch, the sellers of the home at 6021 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Kim Ogilvie of Michael Saunders & Company represented the buyers.

The 7,174-square-foot listing fronts the Gulf of Mexico, has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms (five full bathrooms and three half bathrooms).

“When you walk in, it’s just high ceiling, straight out the Gulf views, sunset, sand and it’s got a great infinity pool,” Murphy said. “You really just feel like you’re living inside, outdoors all on an elevated level.”

Gordon White, the founder of G.A. White Homes, built the property in 2015. It sits on a little bit more than an acre on the north end of the island. The listing states the main living room area features a 72-inch linear fireplace trimmed in stone and granite with an 80-inch TV over the top.

Murphy’s sale — which closed on Tuesday — beat the previous record of $13 million set in March 2006 when agent Ogilvie sold a 22,032-square-foot Lido Shores home at 1067 Westway Drive.

“I think everybody thought it was a good luck charm,” Murphy said about beating the three counties’ previous record sale by $1.

In a news release from Michael Saunders & Co., the additional dollar over the record price was, "a decision made by all parties as an amusing conclusion to negotiations."

“This is perhaps the finest combination of location and construction I’ve seen in my 36 years as a Realtor,” Ogilvie said in the news release. “The home features a beautiful and tasteful selection of finishes, and the new owners are very much looking forward to sharing it with their family and friends throughout the year.”

In addition to the infinity pool overlooking the Gulf of Mexico outside, the outdoor area has seating with a fireplace, TV and outdoor kitchen.

The master bedroom on the main living level has glass doors that open to the pool deck.

The focal point of the home’s gourmet kitchen is an oversized island for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen also has two flush door Sub-Zero refrigerators, Wolf cooking appliances and granite countertops.

“Everyone who has been in the house would agree that’s it’s by far one of the nicest homes that’s been on the market that any of us have seen in a long, long time, if not ever,” Murphy said. “I mean it’s a special home. The decor was comfortable, very livable but very, very upscale.”

Murphy is no stranger to selling luxury homes in Longboat Key. He sold a $12.5 million home in April 2011 at 825 Longboat Club Road, and helped sell an $11.4 million home in August 2019 at 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Before Tuesday’s closing, the largest sale this year in Charlotte, Manatee or Sarasota counties was a two-home Gulf of Mexico estate in the Sanderling Club neighborhood of Siesta Key. The estate sold for $10.5 million in June.

As of Wednesday, there have been 49 homes in the three counties that have sold for at least $3 million.