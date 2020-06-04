Siesta Key home sale highest in Sarasota thus far

A property in a private enclave of Siesta Key sold recently for more than $10 million, the highest price for a Sarasota County residential real estate sale in 2020.

The waterfront home located on 3.76 acres across three lots on Sanderling Road (7711, 7712 and 7760) backs up to the Gulf of Mexico and Heron Lagoon inside the Sanderling Club. located just south of Point of Rocks.

Joel Schemmel and Peg Davant, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Sarasota – Downtown office, co-listed and sold the estate. This is the second time Davant has listed the property, which sold for $11.85 million in 2014. The buyer’s agent was Donna Wright-Morgan of Coldwell Banker – Sunstar Realty in Rotonda West.

The estate, which features 528 feet of beachfront, was designed by Guy Peterson and renovated in 2010.

Glass, water, quartz, and shellwork were employed to create a home surrounded by gardens that include a grove of royal palms, a reflecting pool and bamboo.

Among the exquisite appointments is a massage room enclosed in glass.

The home offers three bedrooms and about 6,500 square feet of living space.

“Buyers at this level need to feel a connection to a property,’’ Davant said in a prepared statement. “They are not buying a commodity; it is personal. Interest in this unique property actually increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The entire timeframe from showing to closed transaction was just over two weeks, evidencing continued strong demand for luxury housing in Sarasota. During this time, we ensured that we could show this estate in person in a way that was safe and comfortable for everyone involved. Finally, this ultra-luxury property was truly deserving of all the attention it garnered.”

The sale ties the high mark for Siesta Key and Sarasota County in 2019, a property sold by Schemmel.