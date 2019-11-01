 Skip to main content
Some of the estate's numerous outdoor seating areas also feature fire pits. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Siesta Key estate sells for $10.5 million

Some of the estate's numerous outdoor seating areas also feature fire pits. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

A gourmet kitchen features Campbell Cabinetry Designs and Zebrino white marble countertops. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

A gourmet kitchen features Campbell Cabinetry Designs and Zebrino white marble countertops. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home offers nearly 8,200 square feet of living space. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home offers nearly 8,200 square feet of living space. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home offers a lounge with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home offers a lounge with an illuminated crystal agate countertop bar. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

the home has been featured in Forbes, the New York Times, Elle Décor and other publications. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

the home has been featured in Forbes, the New York Times, Elle Décor and other publications. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The sale price did not include furnishings, though those were sold separately, according to a release. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The sale price did not include furnishings, though those were sold separately, according to a release. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Coverered and open seating areas outdoors expand the options for entertaining. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Coverered and open seating areas outdoors expand the options for entertaining. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The back yard overlooks Sarasota Bay. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

The back yard overlooks Sarasota Bay. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

There are numerous outdoor entertainment spots, alongside the infinity pool. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

There are numerous outdoor entertainment spots, alongside the infinity pool. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Water surrounds the property on three sides. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Water surrounds the property on three sides. (Photos courtesy: Premier Sotheby’s International Realty)

Flamingo Drive property is the highest sale on the island this year and second highest overall.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

A Siesta Key estate with more than 700 feet of frontage on Sarasota Bay, a lagoon and a waterway linking the two has sold for $10.5 million, the highest price in that beachside community this year.

Behind private gates at 3799 Flamingo Drive, the home was marketed and sold by Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office. Schemmel’s sale of a Sanderling Road home in May was the previous high ($7.5 million) on Siesta Key.

In a statement, Schemmel said the sale is the second highest on Siesta Key all-time, following a 2014 deal for an estate on Sanderling Road that sold for $11.85 million.

The sale price did not include furnishings, though those were sold separately, according to a release.

Built in 2017 on 1.4 acres in a neighborhood south of Siesta Drive, the home has been featured in Forbes, the New York Times, Elle Décor and other publications.

Perhaps its most striking feature is a lagoon that wraps around the front of the property and its driveway from Flamingo Avenue. A canal connects the lagoon to Sarasota Bay with an view to the southeast.

The resort-style open-air living area is outfitted with an infinity-edge pool with swim-up bar, spa, gazebo, fire features, a koi pond, outdoor kitchen and several seating areas. The residence also includes a ten-plus car garage.

County property records list the home with four bedrooms, four full and two half baths and 8,138 square feet of living area – 17,789 square feet overall. It was priced at $13.9 million in February of this year. 

 

 

 

