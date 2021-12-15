Siesta Key home in Sanderling Place sells for $14 million

A Siesta Key property that in 2020 sold for the highest price on the barrier island is on top again with less than three weeks remaining in 2021.

Tucked into the private enclave of the Sanderling Club, a main home and two guest homes at 7711, 7712 and 7760 Sanderling Road sold recently for $14 million. The property sold in 2020 for $10.5 million, a figure that held steady throughout the year as the highest price for on Siesta Key.

This time around, Daria Fairchild, a Global Luxury specialist with Coldwell Banker’s downtown Sarasota office, represented the buyer.

Donna Wright-Morgan of Coldwell Banker Sunstar Realty represented the seller.

“Between the home’s thoughtful design that connects so effortlessly with its natural surroundings and the private expansive waterfront access that this property offers, it embodies resort-style living at its best – it’s exactly what makes the Sarasota luxury market so desirable,’’ Fairchild said in a prepared statement. “I’m thrilled that my clients have the opportunity to call this stunning, one-of-a-kind architectural beauty their home.”

The estate, which features 528 feet of beachfront, was designed by Guy Peterson and renovated in 2010.

Glass, water, quartz, and shellwork were employed to create a home surrounded by gardens that include a grove of royal palms, a reflecting pool and bamboo.

Among the exquisite appointments is a massage room enclosed in glass.

The home offers three bedrooms and about 6,500 square feet of living space.

In 2021, at least three other homes sold for more than $10 million in the Sarasota area.