Ohana estate sold for $11.4 million

After being on the market for more than five years, the Ohana estate on Longboat Key has sold for $11.4 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service. This marks the largest single-family home sale in Manatee County.

Following its construction in 2013, the home at 6633 Gulf of Mexico Drive was originally listed for sale at $22 million and reduced to $19.9 million in 2018, then $15.49 million in February.

The sale is the largest on Longboat Key this year, with the second-highest sale coming from a home in the Longboat Key Club's Regents Court, which sold in April for $7.5 million. That sale was the highest in five years on the Key.

Since 2000, only six homes have sold for more than $10 million, all in Sarasota County, according to Barbara Ackerman of The Ackerman Group of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

Ackerman declined to comment on details related to the sale of the home, stating the buyer's wish for anonymity. Ackerman, her son Ryan Ackerman and Realtor Reid Murphy represented the seller, Robert Scott Hutcheson, a Canada-based businessman. The Ackermans and Murphy teamed up to list the property in February.

Manatee County’s property appraiser website has Ohana valued at $15,886,151. The website also shows Ohana to span 9,622 square feet on 2.67 acres. The home was designed by Sarasota architect Guy Peterson in a Polynesian style. "Ohana" means "family" in Hawaiian.

The property features three pavilions, a tennis court, balconies, terraces, a pool, six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms and it is the only Gulf-front property on the Key that has a seawall to protect the home’s beachfront from erosion.

On Friday evening, The Ackerman Group announced the sale on its Facebook page: “This is a historic moment in Longboat Key’s real estate history and we are proud to be a part of it," the post read.

This is a developing story and will be updated as necessary.