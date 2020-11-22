Estate on Longboat Club Road sells for $10.5 million

A home in Regents Court tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. P&W Charters LLC sold the home at 825 Longboat Club Road to 825 LBK LLC, trustee, for $10.5 million. Built in 2002, it has six bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 12,619 square feet of living area. It sold for $12.5 in 2011.

Queen’s Harbour

Jonathan and Regina Landsberg, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 3616 Fair Oaks Place to Sarah and Richard Dearman, of Longboat Key, for $1,935,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,621 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,995,000 in 2012.

Bird Key

John and Rita West, of Sarasota, sold their home at 394 Bobwhite Drive to Peter McLain Hunt and Kathleen Stewart Hunt, of Chattanooga, Tenn., for $1,925,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,816 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 1999.

Sisir and Heather Dhar sold their home at 659 N. Owl Drive to Scott and Kristina Pelle, of Sarasota, for $1,799,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,342 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,625,000 in 2008.

Corey’s Landing

Judith and Stanley Kolodkin, trustees, of Stone Mountain, Ga., sold the home at 3444 Mistletoe Lane to Jeffrey Lenchner and Jill Jory Lenchner, trustees, of Sewickley, Pa., for $1.05 million. Built in 1989, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,836 square feet of living area.

St. Armands Towers North

Helen and Mark Abramowicz, trustees, sold the Unit 96 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Elizabeth and Gennaro Pizza, of Robbinsville, N.J., for $835,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,500 in 1998.

Promenade

K Rao Holdings LLC sold the Unit 505 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gordon and Ivone Meltzer, of Treasure Island, for $725,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,598 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2011.

Longboat Sandpipers

Ronald and Virginia Vale, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 103 condominium at 5635 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Howard and Freedom Chasolen, of Longboat Key, for $715,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,786 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2006.

The Players Club

John and Jane Sirkoch, of Renfrew, Pa., sold their Unit 202 condominium at 1485 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and jane Wainwright, of Longboat Key, for $630,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It sold for $599,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Outrigger

Steve Weida, trustee, of Ivins, Utah, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 5155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to The Key of Sea LLC for $550,000. Built in 1977, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,058 square feet of living area.

Steve Weida, trustee, of Ivins, Utah, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 5155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Outrigger Longboat Key LLC for $420,000. Built in 1977, it has one bedroom, one bath and 759 square feet of living area.

Steve Weida, trustee, of Ivins, Utah, sold the Unit 10 condominium at 5155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Brian and Maria Buurma, of Holland, Mich., for $335,000. Built in 1977, it has one bedroom, one bath and 624 square feet of living area.

Bayport Beach and Tennis Club

Tammi and Robert Morris sold their Unit 712 condominium at 712 Bayport Way to Wally Bekta and Maureen Burns Bekta, of Tinley Park, Ill., for $480,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $365,000 in 2009.

Seagull Longbeach

Maureen Burke Hardy, Kevin Burke and Michael Burke, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., sold their Unit 12 condominium at 7115 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey and Edith Williford, of Apollo Beach, for $465,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2011.

Bay Harbour Apartments

Jane Hansen, trustee, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 448 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Carole Brant, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,474 square feet of living area. It sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Beach Harbor Club

Gerald and Nancy Schiano, trustees, of Greenville, R.I., sold the Unit C-312 condominium at 3806 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Margie Romans, of Kennesaw, Ga., for $247,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,062 square feet of living area. It sold for $113,500 in 2000.