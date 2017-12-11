 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Cooper and Izzy Shaffer

Ringling rings in the holidays

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Cooper and Izzy Shaffer

Buy this Photo
Ava Harlan-Vale and Madison Anderson pose after performing at The Ringling's Holiday Splendor event.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Ava Harlan-Vale and Madison Anderson pose after performing at The Ringling's Holiday Splendor event.

Buy this Photo
The Bashaw Elementary School chorus performs at the The Ringling Holiday Splendor event.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

The Bashaw Elementary School chorus performs at the The Ringling Holiday Splendor event.

Buy this Photo
The Bashaw Elementary School chorus performs at the The Ringling Holiday Splendor event.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

The Bashaw Elementary School chorus performs at the The Ringling Holiday Splendor event.

Buy this Photo
Jan Lewandowski, Collin Deaquiair, Bob Fields and Andrew Fertig pose in front of the Toys for Tots donations.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Jan Lewandowski, Collin Deaquiair, Bob Fields and Andrew Fertig pose in front of the Toys for Tots donations.

Buy this Photo
Eventgoers donated toys to Toys for Tots.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Eventgoers donated toys to Toys for Tots.

Buy this Photo
Mike McClain, Bob Fearon and Jim Lamb

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Mike McClain, Bob Fearon and Jim Lamb

Buy this Photo
The Southside Side Hula dancing club poses after performing at The Ringling's Holiday Splendor event.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

The Southside Side Hula dancing club poses after performing at The Ringling's Holiday Splendor event.

Buy this Photo
Victor, Ronda and Rubie Cervantes

Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 |

Victor, Ronda and Rubie Cervantes

Buy this Photo
Share
The Ringling welcomed a host of festive performances on Dec. 7 during its Holiday Splendor event .
by: Anna Brugmann Community Editor

Those on the hunt for the season's sights and sounds needed look no farther than The Ringling on Dec. 7 for its annual Holiday Splendor event. 

Eventgoers were greeted by an ever growing pile of toys to be donated to Toys for Tots after the event. After making their donations, visitors meandered throug the grounds. 

Local elementary and middle school students performed throughout the museum, welcoming visitors with holiday cheer wherever they wandered. 

Related Stories