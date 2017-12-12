Sheriff cuts ribbon on new facility

The weather couldn't rain on Sheriff Tom Knight's parade on Dec. 9 at the Sheriff Office's new headquarters at 6010 Cattleridge Blvd.

Sheriff Tom Knight welcomes eventgoers to the ribbon cutting event.

Sheriff Knight gathered with local officials including Sarasota County Commissioners Mike Moran, Al Maio and Paul Caragiulo to welcome the community to the office's new 74,000 square foot facility.

"On behalf of the more than 1,000 members of the Sarasota Sheriff's Office we welcome you," Sheriff Knight said.

The office was previously headquartered in the downtown criminal justice center on Ringling Boulevard in 1987, but as the department grew, as did its needs.

"We began to look at the future needs of the agency," he told eventgoers.

The building was purchased in 2016 and renovated to accommodate 60% of the Sheriff Office's workforce.

"It was no easy feat," Sheriff Knight said. "It took time, planning and support from our county commission to make it happen."

Penny Johanesen passes out balloons during the ribbon cutting celebration.

It was fitting, then, that the commissioners joined the sheriff as he cut the ribbon on the new facility, but not before Chairman Paul Caragiulo thanks the office on behalf of the Sarasota community.

"I couldn't be happier than I am right now to see this come into use today," he said.

Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight cuts the ribbon on the agency's new facility.

"Thank you all very, very much or what you do every day. Our community is very appreciative."