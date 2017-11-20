Longboat files documents in condo-forfeiture case

A hearing has been scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 21 in a Manatee County courtroom in Longboat Key’s legal attempt to seize a condo connected with a video-voyeurism charge, court records show.

Wayne Natt

The town last week filed documents in the 12th Circuit Court, beginning the proceedings ultimately designed to take possession of a one-bedroom, two-bath condo at 623 Cedars Court.

Longboat Key Police Department allege Wayne Natt hid cameras and microphones around his condo — which he rented through the popular short-term rental service AirBnB — and recorded at least one set of tenants without their knowledge. At least one man was filmed naked, police say.

Now police say they’ve built a case to prove by a preponderance of evidence that the condo was used to commit a felony — which, if backed up in court, gives the town authority to seize the property under state law.

Town commissioners authorized the move by a 4-3 vote.

Natt has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of video voyeurism, court records show.

Florida law permits an arresting agency to pursue forfeiture action against a property it believes was “used as an instrumentality in the commission of any felony,” according to the statute. The validity of such a case is not dependent on a conviction.

The condo at 623 Cedars Court is valued at $170,850, according to the Manatee County Appraiser’s office. But state law does not permit town officials to take this into account when filing a civil asset forfeiture complaint. The property is a two-story, one-bedroom/two-bath condo with about 1,200 square feet of living area.

Tuesday's proceedings are scheduled at 2:30 p.m. before Judge Gilbert A. Smith Jr. in Courtroom 5E of the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., in Bradenton.