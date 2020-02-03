 Skip to main content
A.G. Lafley, Bill Wadell, Teri Hansen, Rebecca Barancik, Jen Ahearn-Koch, Vern Buchanan and Tom Barwin

The Bay breaks ground on mangrove bayou walkway

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

Bill Waddell and A.G. Lafley

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

A.G. Lafley speaks during the groundbreaking.

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

Teri Hansen and Rebecca Barancik

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

Margaret and Charles Barancik's portrait was on display at the groundbreaking.

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

The Bay and the Barancik Foundation boards break ground on the new walkway,

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

Rebecca Barancik speaks on behalf of the Barancik Foundation at the groundbreaking.

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

Michael Klauber and Bill Wadell

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

Members from The Bay and the Barancik Foundation broke the ground of the new walkway.

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

Community members join in watching the groundbreaking for the mangrove bayou walkway.

Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 |

The Bay Park Conservancy plans to finish the walkway in late summer.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Bay Park Conservancy broke ground on its Mangrove Bayou Walkway on Jan. 31, which is expected to be finished in late summer according to Bill Wadell, chief implementation officer of The Bay Park Conservancy.

The walkways is the second step of phase one in the nonprofits renovation of the Sarasota bayfront. The project will consist of a 10-foot wide, 1/2-mile-long rubberized walkway around the bayou that features Florida native landscaping. The project was partly made possible with a grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation

 

 

 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

