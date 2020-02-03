The Bay breaks ground on mangrove bayou walkway

The Bay Park Conservancy broke ground on its Mangrove Bayou Walkway on Jan. 31, which is expected to be finished in late summer according to Bill Wadell, chief implementation officer of The Bay Park Conservancy.

The walkways is the second step of phase one in the nonprofits renovation of the Sarasota bayfront. The project will consist of a 10-foot wide, 1/2-mile-long rubberized walkway around the bayou that features Florida native landscaping. The project was partly made possible with a grant from the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation