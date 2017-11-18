Sarasota Bay Guardians clean up Quick Point Preserve

People buy periwinkle at stores like The Home Depot for their gardens, but eventually that plant grows in places that it shouldn’t.

For example, periwinkle was one of various invasive plants found during a Sarasota Bay Estuary Program cleanup at Quick Point Nature Preserve on Nov. 18.

About 50 volunteers, including a youth group from Temple Emanu-El, cleaned up the nature preserve on Saturday morning in hopes of clearing it of invasive plants.

The volunteers clipped, trimmed and bagged various invasive plants including Brazilian pepper and balsam apple, in addition to periwinkle.

Following their search for invasive plants, the volunteers dip-netted Sarasota Bay critters and enjoyed lunch.



