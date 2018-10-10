Thieves had bad habit in Bradenton

Sept. 27

THIEVES HAVE BAD HABIT

14000 block of State Road 70 East, Bradenton

Retail theft: The manager of a convenience store contacted the Sheriff's Office after three suspects entered the store, went behind the counter and filled three garbage bags with cigarettes. The suspects then fled the store in a four-door sedan.

Oct. 2

THROW DAD UNDER THE BUS

200 block of Rye Road East, Bradenton

Found property: A Sheriff's Office deputy was patrolling the area when he saw a Corolla parked and a young adult male sitting on the curb not far from it. When the deputy got out of his car, he smelled marijuana. The male told the deputy there was marijuana in the car but it wasn't his. The deputy found two grams of marijuana in the vehicle but he never observed the male in the vehicle. The male told the deputy the marijuana was his father's. The marijuana was placed into property and evidence for destruction.

Oct. 2

EXPENSIVE BREAK-IN NETS CHEAP RADIO

Intersection of Crossland Trail and Silver Falls Run, Bradenton

Burglary: The Sheriff's Office was contacted after an unknown person broke into a tractor on a construction site. The unknown person broke through the glass on the tractor's door, causing $1,000 in damage. The unknown person then took a $50 radio and fled the scene. The Sheriff's Office has no witnesses or surveillance.

Oct. 4

LOW POINT IN PILOT'S LIFE

38000 block of Taylor Road, Myakka City

Aircraft accident: A twin-engine aircraft was taking off from a grass field at the location but did not get enough altitude and hit a 10-foot tall concrete pylon. The airplane cartwheeled around a stack of hay bails and crashed to a halt. Witnesses at the scene ran to the plane and helped the pilot exit the aircraft. The plane was leaking fuel but did not catch fire. Although the pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he was transported to the hospital by air as a precaution.