Strange storage theft in Bradenton

Jan. 25

BAD TIME FOR BIG BIN

16000 block of Hillside Circle, Bradenton

Petit theft: A man called the Sheriff's Office to report a theft. The man said he placed a large 2-foot by 4-foot storage bin near the road for trash pickup with recycle items inside it. It was next to his regular recycle bin. Later, when he went to collect the bins, he noticed his storage bin was gone. He also noticed plumbing material and packaging had been placed in his garbage can that did not belong to him. The man said homes are being built down the road and he strongly believes someone working at the site put their garbage in his trash can and may have taken his storage bin. The storage bin is all black with no stickers or identifiable marks.

Jan. 26

NO HARM, NO FOUL

58th Drive East and 59th Avenue Circle East, Bradenton

Battery: Two men got into an altercation and Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the site. When deputies arrived, the men admitted they had been involved in a road rage incident with each other. They both had gotten out of their cars and started fighting, which left small scrapes and marks on both men. Both men said the other was at fault, but they didn't want to press charges against the other. A waiver of prosecution was signed and a witness completed an affidavit.

Jan. 27

TOILET PAPER CRIME OVER THE TOP

8000 Conservatory Drive, Sarasota

Criminal mischief: An employee of Manatee County Parks and Recreation called the Sheriff's Office to report that a custodian had discovered vandalism at a park bathroom. A deputy called the custodian who said someone had set a toilet paper holder on fire in the women's restroom. The fire rendered the toiler paper holder useless and charred the wall and the floor. The toiler paper holder was valued at $150.

Jan. 28

BOBCAT NOT SO WELL HID

8200 block of Wauchula Road, Myakka City

Stolen vehicle: A man called the Sheriff's Office because a man he had known for years had asked if he could park a Bobcat "skid steer" on one of his farms. The man didn't think anything of it and agreed. However, the man saw the Bobcat and noticed it had markings on it indicating it was a rental. Sheriff's Office deputies confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Fort Myers. Deputies attempted to have the vehicle towed, but all the tow companies they called declined so the Bobcat remains in its current position. The owner of the farm locked the gates to the farm.

Jan. 29

KEEP OUT OF JAIL FOR A FEE

12000 block of Hollybush Terrace, Bradenton

Scheme to defraud: A man reported to the Sheriff's Office that another man claiming to be a Bradenton Police Officer called him and said he had a warrant out for this arrest and advised him he needed to call to avoid being arrested. The man called the phone number and spoke to a man who said he had to pay $400 to avoid an arrest for a debt. The man was told if he used his debit card he would be charged an additional $149 processing fee and the fee could be avoided by paying with a prepaid card. The victim drove to a department store and purchased an American Express prepaid card and provided the number to the man on the phone. The man eventually called the Bradenton Police Department and was told it was a scam. The Sheriff's Office is investigating.