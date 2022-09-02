 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Friday, Sep. 2, 2022 11 hours ago

Police, wildlife experts recommend wide berth for thrashing manatees

Manatees thrash in the water when mating, which makes them dangerous to approach.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

Sarasota Police intervened in early August as beachgoers were trying to touch mating manatees off Lido Beach. “Lots of people, unfortunately, are interacting with manatee herds,” Stephannie Kettle from Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium said.

Manatees thrash in the water when mating, so approaching them is not only a concern for the animal. The female is trying to evade her male suitors but is not in danger. 

Photo courtesy of Mote's Manatee Research Program, USFWS Research Permit #MA100361

Safety concerns for both the animal and the human should trump curiosity, officers and scientists say.

“The best thing to do is stay a safe distance from these herds,” says Mote’s Olivia Cameron. “People can be seriously injured by thrashing manatees.” 

If you see a herd, enjoy the sight from shore and call the Mote Manatee Research Program hotline at 388-4441, ext. 379.

The Author: Lesley Dwyer

Lesley Dwyer is the community reporter for Longboat Key and a graduate of the University of South Florida. After earning a bachelor’s degree in professional and technical writing, she freelanced for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. Lesley has lived in the Sarasota area for over 25 years.

