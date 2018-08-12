Interesting donation at Goodwill

July 20

INTERESTING DONATION

2700 block of 51st Avenue East, Bradenton

Found property: Goodwill called the Sheriff's Office to report someone had dropped off ammunition and other gun-related accoutrements such as cleaning kits, pepper spray, a stun gun and other items. A deputy collect the items, which were placed into property and evidence. Three of the items were placed into a hazmat box due to possible volitility.

Aug. 3

PANHANDLER GETS TRANSFERED

8400 block of Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Trespass warning: A Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to a personal loan business to lead with a vagrant. The deputy found a slightly intoxicated man sitting crosslegged in front of the store panhandling. The deputy asked the man about why he was sitting there and he said he was waiting for a money transfer. He waved a piece of paper with the business's logo on it. The deputy examined the piece of paper with the man's permission, then went inside and asked the manger if the man was taking out a loan. He wasn't. The deputy noted it was routine for transients to go into a personal loan store, grab a slip, write on it or just hold it, and go outside as to "wait" for a transfer. In reality, the man wanted to panhandle. The manager asked the man be trespassed from the store. The man went to an adjacent parking lot and began panhandling again. After the deputy encountered him again, he left the area.

Aug. 8

OPEN INVITATION

3821 block of 78th Avenue Circle East, Sarasota

Grand theft auto: The Sheriff's Office received a report of a person or persons going into a homeowner's driveway and stealing the victim's unlocked car that was idling in his driveway.

Aug. 10

FRAUD PLOT DISCOVERED

6100 block of State Road 70 East, Bradenton

Scheme To defraud: A woman reported to the Sheriff's Office a scheme to defraud the company where she worked. The woman told deputies her employer's business regularly does business with a flooring vendor and therefore receives invoices from that company for contract work. After she paid the most recent invoices, the woman learned the invoices were sent by email from a slightly different email address with payment directions. The woman had not realized the different address and sent payments to that address.

Aug. 11

VEHICLE VANDALIZED

12000 Trailhead Drive, Bradenton

Criminal mischief: A man called the Sheriff's Office to report his vehicle was vandalized. The man had parked his car in the parking lot of his condominium. When the victim awoke the next morning, found found white paint was thrown on his vehicle and his driver's side front bumper was bent. The victim was going to take photos for an insurance estimate. The deputy provided the man with a case number.