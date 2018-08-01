Cops Corner

JULY 26

HIDE AND SEEK

6200 block of State Road 64 E., Bradenton

Petit/grand theft - shoplifting: A woman concealed items valued at $99 and exited the business through the garden center, passing all points of sale without paying. A loss prevention officer approached the woman in the parking lot and she dropped the merchandise and ran across the street. Law enforcement was contacted and subsequently arrested her.

JULY 27

BUSINESS BUST?

5100 block of Lena Road, Bradenton

Burglary to structure: Suspects attempted to enter the business but were not able to. The suspects fled in a black four-door sedan.

UNCERTAIN SHOOTING

3100 block of 54th Drive East, Bradenton

Criminal mischief: A property manager was notified of several holes in the wall of an apartment. He went tot he apartment and learned the holes appeared to be made from the other side, as there were drywall particles knocked into the room. He contacted the resident of the apartment sharing the wall and visited the property. While inside, the manager saw guns, later to determined to be air guns, on the dresser of a resident of the apartment. The manager contacted the Manatee County Sheriff’s office. A deputy investigated and learned the holes actually were from a bow and arrow being shot. The individual had missed the target and did not realize the arrows had damaged the apartment on the other side of the wall.

SHOWTIME

600 block of 57th Street Circle East, Bradenton

Theft: A man checked into a room at the hotel. The following da, he did not go to the front desk to check out and was automatically checked out at 11 a.m. When the maid service went in the room, they found the television was gone. The manager could not verify the occupant had been the sole occupant in the room and did not see him take the TV. The manager tried to contact the tenat, but could not reach him.

JULY 28

GRAB AND GET AWAY

5800 block of Ranch Lake Boulevard, Bradenton.

Theft: An unknown black female was seen in the sporting goods department with an empty shopping cart. She selected items from multiple departments and placed them in the cart. She passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the items, valued at $588.48. A loss prevention officer approached and introduced himself. The woman refused to obey commands and fled to a getaway vehicle, leaving the shopping cart and merchandise at the store.