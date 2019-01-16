 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 1 hour ago

Bell-ringing success

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church volunteers raised $26,596 in 2018, making them a top fundraising site in Sarasota.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church for sure topped Santa’s nice list. Each year, the group takes turns volunteering to ring the bell for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Bell Campaign. In 2018, the group repeated its success from previous years and was a top fundraising group in Sarasota. It raised $26,596. In 2017, it raised $25,642. The group comprised 107 volunteers who rang for 220 hours during the holiday season.

