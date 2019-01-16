Bell-ringing success

St. Armands Key Lutheran Church for sure topped Santa’s nice list. Each year, the group takes turns volunteering to ring the bell for the Salvation Army’s Kettle Bell Campaign. In 2018, the group repeated its success from previous years and was a top fundraising group in Sarasota. It raised $26,596. In 2017, it raised $25,642. The group comprised 107 volunteers who rang for 220 hours during the holiday season.