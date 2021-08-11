Longboat Key Chamber hosts Networking at Noon at Lazy Lobster

Members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce were anything but lazy at their Aug. 11 Networking at Noon event. About two dozen local business members came to the Lazy Lobster for a break in their workdays and to get to know their fellow businesspeople.

"It's nice to be in August as busy as we are and it's nice to be at a chamber event and see so many smiling faces," Lazy Lobster owner Michael Garey said.

Corporate representative Sharon Gould from Michael Saunders & Co. updated the group on the swell of luxury sales and how incoming home buyers want to focus on buying local. Chamber leaders updated the members on upcoming events, such as the October golf tournament at the Longboat Key Club and Small Business Week nominations, before attendees settled in for lunch. Several ate at the Lazy Lobster for the first time.