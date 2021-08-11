 Skip to main content
Tryla and Earl Larson and Paul Edwards

Longboat Key Chamber hosts Networking at Noon at Lazy Lobster

Tryla and Earl Larson and Paul Edwards

Michelle Mullin and Jeffrey Deehr

Michelle Mullin and Jeffrey Deehr

Debbie Schaeffer and Jimmy Bonner

Debbie Schaeffer and Jimmy Bonner

Darrell Turner and Katie Ferguson

Darrell Turner and Katie Ferguson

Brad Morrow and Brandon Vermillion

Brad Morrow and Brandon Vermillion

Jennifer DeRosa and Patti Bosco

Jennifer DeRosa and Patti Bosco

Terry Phelps and Celia Moore

Terry Phelps and Celia Moore

Gail Loefgren and Michael Garey

Gail Loefgren and Michael Garey

Brandon Vermillion snaps a photo at his table as everyone gets settled for the meeting.

Brandon Vermillion snaps a photo at his table as everyone gets settled for the meeting.

Scott Kuykendall spoke about the upcoming golf tournament.

Scott Kuykendall spoke about the upcoming golf tournament.

Sharon Gould from Michael Saunders & Co. spoke about the luxury real estate market and how it could impact local businesses.

Sharon Gould from Michael Saunders & Co. spoke about the luxury real estate market and how it could impact local businesses.

Members came together for a midday island mingling.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce were anything but lazy at their Aug. 11 Networking at Noon event. About two dozen local business members came to the Lazy Lobster for a break in their workdays and to get to know their fellow businesspeople. 

"It's nice to be in August as busy as we are and it's nice to be at a chamber event and see so many smiling faces," Lazy Lobster owner Michael Garey said. 

Corporate representative Sharon Gould from Michael Saunders & Co. updated the group on the swell of luxury sales and how incoming home buyers want to focus on buying local. Chamber leaders updated the members on upcoming events, such as the October golf tournament at the Longboat Key Club and Small Business Week nominations, before attendees settled in for lunch. Several ate at the Lazy Lobster for the first time. 

