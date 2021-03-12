J. McLaughlin hosts Sip and Shop for Save Our Seabirds

On March 12, customers of the Longboat Key J. McLaughlin store stopped by to sip, shop and support local nature rescue organization Save Our Seabirds at the month's first Sip and Shop.

Store manager Melanie Dale tries to host a Sip and Shop event every weekend during the busy season. The organization of the week sets up a table to educate passers-by about their work, and 15% of the day's sales go to them, as well. The March events will follow the theme of Women's History Month, and Cyndi Seamon kicked it off by representing Save Our Seabirds.

"Instead of International Women's Day, as a company we're doing International Women's Month," Dale said. "Pretty much what we're doing is celebrating strong women in the community and all the contributions they make."

Every organization supported by Sip and Shop events in March will be one led by a woman in the community: Next week will feature JDRF with Euphemia Haye's D'Arcy Arpke, the following week will feature the Longboat Library with President Mary Baker and the final week will feature Impact100 SRQ, a nonprofit that empowers female philanthropists. It was the second time Dale supported the organization with the Sip and Shop.

"I hadn't heard from SOS and I didn't realize they can't get open," Dale said. "This pandemic isn't just affecting restaurants and bars, it's affecting everybody."

Seamon worked a table out in front of the store and wore her new SOS-branded long-sleeved shirt — the better to protect her arms from birds being rescued. Several shoppers from Publix or the dry cleaners stopped by to learn a bit more, and Seamon took note of some interest in community members buying the shirt. Some who stopped by were intrigued by the pet carrier Seamon displayed, which was empty but served as a conversation started about the bird rescues SOS does every year.