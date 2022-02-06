 Skip to main content
Palm Aire Women's Club member Lesa Hartigan walks the runaway during the Mission Possible fashion show.

Fashion mission accomplished at Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Attendees enjoy each other's company before the Palm Aire Women's Club Mission Possible fashion show begins.

All eyes are on Katherine Pike, a Palm Aire fashion show committee member, as she walks the runway.

Melodie Dickerson, the music program manager at State College of Florida, shows off an outfit supplied by Dillard's.

Kay Kwenski, a Palm Aire Women's Club fashion show committee member, spreads her wings on the runway.

Some of the raffle prizes await pickup by guests after the fashion show.

The models pose during the grand finale. From left to right are Katherine Pike, Debi Frock, Joan Greene, Lesa Hartigan, Kathleen Allan, Melody Dickerson, Kay Kwenski and Jane Herrin.

Those who attended the Mission Possible fashion show pack the Palm Air Country Club.

Katherine Pike, a fashion show committee member, is the picture of elegance on the runway.

The Mission Possible models pose for a photo. They are Kay Kwenski, Lesa Hartigan, Joan Greene, Melody Dickerson, Jane Herrin, Kathleen Allan, Debi Frock and Katherine Pike.

Melodie Dickerson, the music program manager at State College of Florida, wears a colorful outfit on the runway.

Jane Herrin, the Longboat Key fire marshal, appears ready for a formal occasion as she walks the runway.

Debi Frock of the Palm Aire Women's Club, completes a turn on the runway.

Kathleen Allan begins her walk down the runway.

Everyone in the room watches as Joan Greene walks the runway.

The Palm Aire Women's Club of Sarasota shows its style with fashion fundraiser.
by: Ian Swaby East County Reporter

While pandemic challenges continue to force the cancellations of various fundraisers, the Palm Aire Women's Club was committed to doing whatever it could to host a fashion show that would benefit area students.

On Feb. 4, "Mission Possible" went forward at Palm Aire Country Club, featuring a lineup of eight models that included six club members along with Longboat Key Fire Marshal Jane Herrin and State College of Florida Music Program Manager Melodie Dickerson.

Those who attended watched as the models showed off outfits supplied by Dillard's. They also enjoyed a three-course meal and took chances at a series of raffle tickets and a silent auction. 

“It’s not just for the women in the women’s club,” Fashion Show Chair Michelle Crabtree said of the fundraiser. “It’s actually for the whole community to get together and support a good cause.”

Proceeds benefit college students in the area in need of financial assistance.

“We support local charities,” Crabtree said. "That’s our mission. And we’ve had challenges, so that’s why we say it’s not mission impossible. It’s possible.”

 

