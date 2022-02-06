Fashion mission accomplished at Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota

While pandemic challenges continue to force the cancellations of various fundraisers, the Palm Aire Women's Club was committed to doing whatever it could to host a fashion show that would benefit area students.

On Feb. 4, "Mission Possible" went forward at Palm Aire Country Club, featuring a lineup of eight models that included six club members along with Longboat Key Fire Marshal Jane Herrin and State College of Florida Music Program Manager Melodie Dickerson.

Those who attended watched as the models showed off outfits supplied by Dillard's. They also enjoyed a three-course meal and took chances at a series of raffle tickets and a silent auction.

“It’s not just for the women in the women’s club,” Fashion Show Chair Michelle Crabtree said of the fundraiser. “It’s actually for the whole community to get together and support a good cause.”

Proceeds benefit college students in the area in need of financial assistance.

“We support local charities,” Crabtree said. "That’s our mission. And we’ve had challenges, so that’s why we say it’s not mission impossible. It’s possible.”