Waterline Road home tops local sales at $1,275,000

A home on Waterline Road topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Francisco and Deandrae Kay Estevez, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15125 Waterline Road to Nicholas Ryan Waddell and Stacey Elizabeth Mooney, of Bradenton, for $1,275,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,040 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Bonnie Staley, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 15206 Linn Park Terrace to Sandra Bussell and Bruce William Norris, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,225,000. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,734 square feet of living area.

Dayne and Danielle Ford, of Sarasota, sold their home at 15512 Linn Park Terrace to Kevin Gerard Farrell and Dale Sapp Farrell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,035,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $970,000 in 2015.

Scott David Lancaster and Melanie Cooper Lancaster, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their home at 14207 Woodhall Place to Franklin and Michele Morgan, of Bradenton, for $965,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $790,000 in 2018.

Robert Marquis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 14710 Camargo Place to James and Robin Thybony, of Wilmette, Ill., for $805,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,997 square feet of living area.

Joel and Carol Klein, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14619 Castle Park Terrace to David and Diane Dahl, of Lakewood Ranch, for $683,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,750 square feet of living area.

Michael and Vi Biega, of Bradenton, sold their home at 15517 Leven Links Place to Patrick and Laura Brown, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,415 square feet of living area.

Jesse and Alison Bennett, of Bradenton, sold their home at 14540 Whitemoss Terrace to Philip and Darci Mehall, of Lakewood Ranch, for $369,900. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $296,500 in 2012.

County Club

Marilyn Taksen, of Bradenton, sold her home at 12543 Highfield Circle to Nancy Munnell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1,165,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,662 square feet of living area.

Nancy and James Brandenburg, trustees, of Madison, Wis., sold the home at 6935 Westchester Circle to James and Patricia LeMay, of Lakewood Ranch, for $795,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,081 square feet of living area.

Denis Hunt sold the home at 6553 The Masters Ave., to Bernd Dieter Boisten and Kelly Anne Snapp, of Lakewood Ranch, for $535,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,479 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2017.

Dwayne Zeller and Sharon Howard, trustees, of Newfoundland, Canada, sold the home at 13832 Siena Loop to John Murphy and Ann Rau, of Lakewood Ranch, for $370,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,164 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,500 in 2011.

Claire Hewitt, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7034 Four Seasons Circle to William Gordon Thomas and Gina Thomas, of Atlanta, for $290,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,648 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,200 in 2002.

Pomello Park

Aaron and Megan McFarland, of Bradenton, sold two properties at 21306 Deer Pointe Crossing to Jeffrey Pfeiffer and Jennifer Pfeiffer, trustees, of Bradenton, for $1,065,000. The first property was built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 4,824 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2006, it has one bath and 504 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $850,000 in 2018.

Lake Club

Dean Rossi sold his home at 16135 Daysailor Trail to Keith and Rochelle Reeves, of Lakewood Ranch, for $962,500. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,514 square feet of living area.

Isles

John and Leslie Butman, trustees, of Hendersonville, N.C., sold the home at 17749 Lucaya Dr., to David and Carolyn Stuhlfire, of Lakewood Ranch, for $875,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,824 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $839,300 in 2019.

Harbour Walk

Dale and Joyce Margritz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 557 Mast Dr., to Patrick and Roseanne Biase, of Midlothian, Va., for $815,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $800,000 in 2018.

Riverdale Revised

Natalie Watt, of Alberta, Canada, sold the home at 336 46th Court E., to Gregory and Cynthia Beattie, of Wolverine Lake, Mich., for $680,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,002 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $639,000 in 2016.

Jeffery Scott Sauntry and Joy Higgins Randels sold their home at 4719 Starboard Dr., to David William Crawford and Theresa Ann Quade, of Bradenton, for $660,000. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,114 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2003.

Kenneth and Kathleen Luban, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4611 Swordfish Dr., to Henry Randolph Roehl and Barbara Anne Roehl, of Bradenton, for $539,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,447 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $399,000 in 2012.

Robert and Joan Reid, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4732 Spinnaker Dr., to Stephen Edward and Heather Nicole Parkhill, of Bradenton, for $510,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,362 square feet of living area.

Brandon and Whitney Johnson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4706 Fourth Ave. E., to Gerard and Barnadette Venseki, of Buda, Texas, for $379,900. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,100 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2008.

River Club South

Dennis and Dyan Laphan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7531 River Club Blvd., to Phillip Tassi, of Bradenton, for $642,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,114 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $682,000 in 2004.

Norman Todd, of Osprey, sold his home at 7607 Harrington Lane to Aaron McFarland, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,528 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $405,600 in 2019.

Fairhomes Imperial Topaz Properties LLC sold the home at 10507 Cypress Point Dr., to David and Josielyn Walker, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,127 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2013.

Greyhawk Landing

David Thomas Onan and Sonia Christina Onan, of Sarasota, sold their home at 13114 Raven Terrace to Paul and Cynthia Sherman, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $640,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2014.

Louis and Stacie Schefer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 341 Snapdragon Loop to Walter and Catherine Dublin, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,400 in 2004.

The Links at Palm Aire

Jean and Joseph Irrgang, of Glenwood, Md., sold their home at 7321 Links Court to Connie Irene Marrs, of Eatonton, Ga., and Marvin Floyd Marrs, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2006.

Indigo

Richard and Annemarie Arsenault sold their home at 13106 Indigo Way to David and Judy Pitzele, trustees, of Bradenton, for $565,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,451 square feet of living area.

Scott and Ann Shevin, of Port Orange, sold their home at 4023 Celestial Blue Court to Thomas Young Yoon and Judith Lim, of Bradenton, for $498,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,404 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $434,500 in 2016.

Andrew and Madeline Hardie, trustees, of Venice, sold the home at 4107 Midnight Blue Run to Kenneth and Karen Combs, of Lakewood Ranch, for $435,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $404,300 in 2017.

Roberta Andrews, of Quincy, Mass., sold her home at 13106 Deep Blue Place to Maureen Quirk, of Sandy Hook, Conn., for $355,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $344,900 in 2017.

Bridgewater

Richard and Michelle Gerger, of Hoover, Ala., sold their home at 13631 Swiftwater Way to Jason and Ann Mitchell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $556,500. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,095 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $566,500 in 2016.

Sean Damon Brown and Julie Kay Brown sold their home at 13505 Swiftwater Way to Jerry and John Scomillio, of Lakewood Ranch, for $485,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,483 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $504,000 in 2016.

David and Kimberly Brown, of Parrish, sold their home at 5505 Goodpasture Glen to Dustan and Angela Stodghill, of Lakewood Ranch, for $479,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,231 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2017.

Dominick and Deborah Dicanio sold their home at 5509 Goodpasture Glen to Ted and Alyce Camphouse, of Lakewood Ranch, for $475,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,221 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2018.

Mark Andrew Hayes and Michelle Hayes sold their home at 13729 Swiftwater Way to Jeffrey and Anita Knisbacher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $473,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,139 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $435,000 in 2019.

Tidewater Preserve

Rose-Marie Perten, of Bradenton, sold her home at 5225 Tidewater Preserve Blvd., to Marcelo Santos Oliveira and Cristiane Oliveira, of Bradenton, for $555,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,249 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,900 in 2015.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Lise Veilleux sold her home at 10515 Winding Stream Way to H. Neal Fehrenbacher, trustee, of Flora, Ill., for $550,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $520,000 in 2016.

Robert and Diane Bolone, of West Bloomfield Township, Mich., sold their home at 9612 Portside Terrace to Mary Elizabeth Redmond, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,765 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $315,000 in 2016.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Scott and Sandra Peters, of Ft. Myers, sold their home at 16708 First Ave. E., to Robert Charles Piner ann Lori Ann Piner, of Bradenton, for $549,900. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2015.

Robert Sohol sold his home at 314 167th Blvd. N.E., to Guy and Deanna Thomas, of Bradenton, for $491,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,115 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $489,000 in July.

Sonoma

Alexandra Kelly sold her home at 8111 Santa Rosa Court to Justin Christopher Proctor and Rita Proctor, of Sarasota, for $519,700. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,661 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2019.

Greyhawk Landing West

Michelle and Brendan Rowe, of Bradenton, sold their home at 605 Honeyflower Loop to Dennis and Kerry Chope, of Bradenton, for $515,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,600 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

2169620 Ontario Inc. sold the home at 7510 Camden Harbour Dr., to John and Karen Hammersmith, of Morrison, Colo., for $499,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,021 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2008.

Williams and Karen Ramalho, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9070 Willowbrook Circle to Brendan Concannon O’Neill and Kimberly Ann O’Neill, of Bradenton, for $354,500. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $449,900 in 2006.

Neil and Janet Gordon, of Columbia, Md., sold their home at 220 Fairway Isles Lane to William and Charmaine Alice DeHass, of Roebuck, S.C., for $236,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,900 in 2005.

Heritage Harbour

Thomas and Pamela Buchanan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 308 Whispering Palms Lane to David Randall and Gina Harris, of Bradenton, for $495,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,500 in 2015.

Raven Crest

Michael and Andrea Currier, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 742 116th Court N.E., to Dagoberto Cordova and Maria Del Rosario Cordova, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,276 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $388,000 in 2016.

Riverwalk Ridge

Raymond and Jennifer Post, of Montgomery, Texas, sold their home at 7017 Honeysuckle Trail to Kathrine Miller and Michael Ray Miller Jr., of Sarasota, for $483,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,804 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,000 in 2015.

Gayle and Peter Van Peenen sold their home at 7023 Honeysuckle Trail to Carolyn Hartwell and Malcolm Steiner, of Dayton, Ohio, for $465,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,500 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $347,900 in 2001.

Braden Woods

Joseph and Shawna Taylor, of St. Petersburg, sold their home at 9015 60th Ave. E., to Omar Tomas Ojeda and Meta Colleen Ojeda, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2010.

Tyler Souder and Michael Souder, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5914 91st St. E., to David and Janet Wyatt, of Bradenton, for $360,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,888 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2018.

Tara Duquette, of Duette, sold her home at 9235 67th Ave. E., to Ashley Desmett, of Bradenton, for $334,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 2001.

Jason Nohr, receiver for MSC Holdings, sold the home at 5915 Braden Run to Shane and Lindsey Ayala, of Bradenton, for $331,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,962 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 1999.

Country Meadows

James and Marilyn Legro, of Middlesex, Mass., sold their home at 317 148th Court N.E., to Nathaniel Frolo, of Bradenton, for $480,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,995 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2019.

Rosedale Addition

4141 Inc. sold the home at 4924 Tobermory Way to Susan Dixon and Gary Gerald Leach, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,186 square feet of living area.

Summerfield Village

Zachary and Kirsten Mestancik, of Sarasota, sold their home at 6814 Tumbleweed Trail to Terry and Madeleine Eagle, of Lakewood Ranch, for $468,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,637 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2014.

David and Jill Kramer sold their home at 11318 Pine Lilly Place to Jaimeson Porter, of Lakewood Ranch, for $361,500. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,241 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Corey Allen Holdrich and Cassie Cain Holdrich, of Nokomis, sold their home at 12211 Winding Woods Way to Maria Lynn Rasmussen and Matthew Kirk Rasmussen, of Lakewood Ranch, for $345,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,828 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2017.

Joseph Talerico, of Utica, N.Y., sold his home at 12815 Nightshade Place to Brian Christopher Ritz and Tiffany Rachelle Ritz, of Bradenton, for $337,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,915 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2005.

Megan Pritchard, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., sold the home at 6373 Yellowtop Dr., to Linda Spaulding, of Lakewood Ranch, for $245,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,548 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $123,100 in 1998.

Greenbrook Village

HPA Borrower 2018-1 LLC sold the home at 14274 Sundial Place to Amy Jo Roberts, of Lakewood Ranch, for $465,000. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,237 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2014.

Carl and Abby Williams, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6670 Coopers Hawk Court to Charla Hawthorne and Lydia Plunkett, of Bradenton, for $426,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $465,000 in 2017.

Savanna

Eduardo Xiomar Martinez and Amanda Elizabeth Martinez, of Parrish, sold their home at 13820 American Prairie Place to Scott and Stephanie Payrits, of Bradenton, for $460,900. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 2,109 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $345,000 in 2018.

Stephen Edward and Sara Elizabeth Herick, of Parrish, sold their home at 13623 American Prairie Place to Kyra Michele and Kenneth Reid, of Bradenton, for $385,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,287 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2016.

Copperlefe

Joyce Wolf sold her home at 11331 Autumn Leaf Way to April Dawson, of Boise, Idaho, for $448,500. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $411,300 in 2018.

Shawn and Joanne Puster, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11421 Sweetgrass Dr., to Christine Brotchi, of Bradenton, for $309,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $286,300 in 2018.

Riverwalk Village

Robert and Michele Lerow, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7615 Broomsedge Court to Francisco and Ginger Lino, of Shrewsbury, Mass., for $445,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,455 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2000.

Angela McClay, of Lakewood Ranch, sold her home at 11111 Water Lily Way to Tyler and Kelsey Punzo, of Lakewood Ranch, for $415,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,165 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2009.

Rosedale Highlands

Vincent and Rhonda Misciagna, trustees, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 9739 53rd Drive E., to Cedric and Nicole Pemberton, of Bradenton, for $440,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,000 in 2016.

Hampton Green

Truist Bank sold the home at 6414 Saunton Place to Bernadette Caswell, of University Park, for $430,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $737,700 in February.

Kenwood Park

Richard Gans, Personal Representative, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8115 Dukes Wood Court to Susan Marie Bishop and Gene Ellen Gundersen, of Bradenton, for $430,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,495 square feet of living area.

Ashley Trace at University Place

Jeffrey and Anita Knisbacher, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7507 Harleston Court to Matthew and Kristi Ward, of Grove City, Ohio, for $420,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,125 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2013.

Esplanade

Alfred and Nancy Helms, of Stanley, N.C., sold their home at 13203 Prima Drive to Pamela O’Connor, trustee, of Bradenton, for $414,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $378,000 in 2015.

Del Webb

Barry and Marcia Strauss, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16623 Blackwater Terrace to Perry and Jeanette Smith, of Cornwall On Hudson, N.Y., for $380,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,572 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $388,700 in 2018.

Harmony

Jason Riffer and Laura Webber, of Irvine, Calif., sold their home at 5213 Bentgrass Way to Rose-Marie Perten, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $321,000 in 2017.

Jerome and Mary Scarcella, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11725 Brookside Dr., to Dwight Brown and Evelyn Matos, of Budd Lake, N.J., for $308,900. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,728 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,900 in 2018.

Richard and Bonnie Elfman, of Longmeadow, Mass., sold their home at 12423 Trailhead Dr., to Kevin Ryan Miller and Jennifer Mayne Miller, of Bradenton, $275,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,746 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2017.

River Club North

Carol Kolesa, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6410 Shoal Creek St. Circle to Dustin Von Hahmann and Colleen Ford, of Bradenton, for $375,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,500 in 2000.

Lagoon at Tidewater Preserve

Mark and Rosemarie Mason, trustee, sold the Unit C condominium at 1041 Riverscape St., to Peggy Miller and Rachel Smith, of Lexington, Ky., for $373,000. Built in 2013, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $395,000 in 2016.

Brookside Estates

Mark Fenton, of Bradenton, sold his home at 860 129th St. N.E., to Daniel and Linda Hassinger, of Oreana, Ill., for $365,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,330 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,500 in 2017.

Crossing Creek Village

Lindsay Pettit, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6926 45th Terrace E., to Dylan Sexton and Alexis Lyon, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2008.

Jeffrey Gordon Hamlyn and Stacy Marie Hamlyn, of Asheville, N.C., sold their home at 6720 45th Terrace E., to Sara Leila Evelyn Sachetti, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,254 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,500 in 2008.

Central Park

Daniel Lee Boehm and Jennifer Marie Boehm, of Pagosa Springs, Colo., sold their home at 12149 Forest Park Circle to Benjamin and Emily Heding, of Bradenton, for $349,500. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,784 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,200 in 2015.

James Anthony Tomik and Amy Tomik, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4705 Claremont Park Dr., to Michael and Joan Ortiz, of Bradenton, for $342,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $328,200 in 2013.

Kim Becker, of Denver, sold her home at 11810 Forest Park Circle to June Margaret Farrell, of Lakewood Ranch, for $265,000. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $241,000 in 2019.

Water Oak

Rachel and Michael Wein, of Framingham, Mass., sold their home at 6770 64th Terrace E., to Roland and Merita Isaku, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $324,500 in 2018.

Tara

Joan Driscoll, of Atlantic Beach, sold her home at 6210 Skyward Court to John Petrosky and Vicki Sheaffer Petrosky, of Bradenton, for $336,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,100 in 2004.

Fairfax

Michael Andrew Lightner and Koryn Ann Lightner and Angie Lightner, of Brandon, sold their home at 4561 Dover St. Circle E., to Shantell and Joseph Mankowski, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,204 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $171,000 in 2001.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Marcos and Melissa Aguiar, of Youngsville, N.C., sold their home at 5112 Palm Aire Dr., to Justin Bauer and Molly Ferguson, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,920 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2016.

Club Villas at Palm Aire

Louis and Sara Masciopinto, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 7720 condominium at 7720 Palm Aire Lane to Donald and Marilyn Stone, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2007.

Del Tierra

Peter Milan Medved and Alison Leigh Medved, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 333 Grand Vista Blvd., to Christopher and Erika Wine, of Bradenton, for $325,000. Built in 2017, it has five bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $292,000 in 2018.

Lois Scranton and Jerry Scranton, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 14934 Flowing Gold Dr., to Jack and Janet Flickinger, of Bradenton, for $265,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2018.

Robert and Glenda Vivian, of Amboy, Ill., sold their home at 311 Tierra Verde Way to Brian Scott Chapman, of Bradenton, for $244,800. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2018.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Francis and Amanda Arant, of Bradford, Vt., sold their home at 5735 Timber Lake Dr., to David and Nicole Ashworth, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2018.

Elwood Park

U.S. Bank Trust, trustee, sold the home at 4616 30th Ave. E., to William and Laura Martinez, of Bradenton, for $306,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,777 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $118,000 in 1992.

Harborage on Braden River

Timothy and Teresa Tyrrell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5531 Simonton St., to Heather Vogel, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,636 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Christina Czajka, of Osprey, sold her home at 5607 Southernmost Lane to Patrick Leahy, of Bradenton, for $216,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,000 in 2008.

Palm West

John Pallotta and R. Ann Urick, of Cary, N.C., sold their home at 5325 Gardens Dr., to Wieslaw Bielicki, Peter Bielicki and Anita Barbara Bielicki, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2012.

Polo Run

Rebecca Toth sold her home at 17233 Blue Ridge Place to Brian Bachtel and Jacqueline Baker-Bachtel, of N. Canton, Ohio, for $300,000. Built in 2019, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,649 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,300 in 2019.

Saracina at Esplanade

Vincent and Theresa Sands, of Bethel Park, Pa., sold their Unit 105 condominium at 13515 Messina Loop to Louis and Megan Buck, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,628 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2017.

Cottages at San Casciano

Martin James Kenney and Jacqueline Kenney, of Estero sold their home at 301 San Casciano Lane to Phillip Cracchiolo, of Jamison, Pa., for $295,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,903 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2017.

Wingspan at Tara

Michael and Brandyn Baty, of Williamsburg, Va., sold their home at 6205 Wingspan Way to Julie and Timmy Schiller, of Bradenton, for $294,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,771 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2005.

Cottages at San Lorenzo

Jeffrey Pettit and Joanne Tomassi Pettit, of Bradenton, sold their home at 122 San Carrara Court to Wilguer Charles and Sandra Simolia, of Bradenton, for $282,500. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,247 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,000 in 2018.

Jessica Faith West and Brandan Allan West, of Black Diamond, Wash., sold their home at 5130 San Palermo Dr., to Daniel Calderon Vazquez and Amarillis Abreu Negron, of Sarasota, for $276,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,997 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $262,000 in 2018.

River Sound

Paulette Canfield sold her home at 5506 River Sound Terrace to Benjamin Howell, of Bradenton, for $282,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $244,900 in 2016.

Fairhomes Opal Properties LLC sold the home at 5622 River Sound Terrace to Joshua Tucker, of Bradenton, for $252,500. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,300 in 2015.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Mi Roung Song sold the home at 527 Hunter Lane to Bradley and Mary Edwards, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,866 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $257,500 in 2016.

Watch at Waterlefe

John and Toni Koster sold their Unit 27-D condominium at 9441 Discovery Terrace to Brian and Evelyn Hurst, of Bradenton, for $280,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2017.

Whitebridge Court

George and Deborah Shoenberger, of Allentown, Pa., sold their home at 7918 Whitebridge Glen to James and Verna Apple, of Bradenton, for $267,500. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,721 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2004.

67th Street Court

Christine Davis, of Bradenton, sold two properties at 2020 67th St. Court E., to Paul and Deborah Thomas, of Bradenton, for $260,000. The first was built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,008 square feet of living area. The second was built in 1982, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,056 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $92,000 in 1993.

Miramar Lagoons

Hugh and Freshta Marcum, of Bradenton, sold their Unit 102 condominium at 8117 Miramar Way to Madeleine Benge, of Lakewood Ranch, for $255,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,600 in 2014.

Kurt and Debra Deibel sold their Unit 102 condominium at 8239 Miramar Way to Raymond Bohn, of Pittsburgh, for $250,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,522 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2007.

Creekwood

Joshua and Tiffani Shear, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7802 50th Place E., to David and Lisa Bay, of Bradenton, for $245,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,408 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2007.

Bruce Curtis and Skye Curtis, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4930 79th St. E., to Chad Burns and Elena Andris, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2016.

Preserves at Palm Aire

Michael and Marlene Landesman, of Randolph, N.J., sold their Unit 6 condominium at 7613 Preserves Court to Jeffrey Paul Arakelian, trustee, of Sarasota, for $239,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,515 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $141,000 in 2000.

Braden River Lakes

Linda Bogue, of Riverview, sold her home at 715 50th St. E., to Carrie Kashawlic, of Bradenton, for $219,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,000 in 1992.

Grand Oak at Tara

Molly Schenk, of Palmetto, sold her Unit 3-201 condominium at 6326 Grand Oak Circle to David Clark Pardi and Mary Hosey-Pardi, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2015.

Boca Grove

Craig Lee Aberle, of Broomfield, Colo., sold his Unit 201 condominium at 7131 Boca Grove Place to Charles and Suzanne Low, of Lakewood Ranch, for $213,200. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,552 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2014.

Cypress Strand

Ryan Matthew Miller, of Las Vegas, sold his Unit 25-102 condominium at 7167 Strand Circle to Deborah Geiger, of Bradenton, for $210,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2014.