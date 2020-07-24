After agreeing to a contract, Sarasota's new superintendent Brennan Asplen has an official start date of Aug. 10 — three weeks ahead of the start of school.

Asplen, who last week was unanimously selected as superintendent, agreed to a contract locking him in through June 30, 2023, at a base salary of $215,000.

Beginning in July 2021 Asplen will have the chance to earn up to $15,000 in performance pay based on goals set forth by the board. In previous years, the board has set three performance goals and tied $5,000 to each goal, though district attorney Art Hardy said it is up to the board how many goals they set for Asplen.

"You can have one goal, you can have 15 goals. It's whatever the board desires," he said.

When he was hired, Asplen, a deputy superintendent with the St. Johns County School District, said he will work with the superintendent there to create a plan for St. Johns before coming to Sarasota.

Asplen will have the same sick leave, benefits and health insurance that other 12-month district employees receive.

Board Chair Caroline Zucker said she's happy to have Asplen come on board as soon as possible.

"As he'll find out, we're pretty mean and lean at the top and we need every person available to work through this COVID," Zucker said.