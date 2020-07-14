Sarasota County Schools selects new superintendent

With a 5-0 vote today, the Sarasota County School Board selected Brennan Asplen to be the district’s new superintendent.

Asplen is deputy superintendent in charge of academic and student services in the St. Johns County School District. He was president of the Florida Association of School Administrators and served as a principal at both the middle and high school levels.

Asplen was a finalist for Sarasota County superintendent in 2016, and board chair Caroline Zucker said it took a lot of courage for him to reapply.

“I see him as a really successful leader,” Zucker said. “He's a leader for the school system and a leader for the community.”

During the interview process, Asplen said he would be a collaborative leader. In his first days as superintendent, Asplen said he would work to build a relationship with the school board and community stakeholders, such as parents, students and administrators.

“I am a uniter; I am a person that likes talking to people and working through concerns,” Asplen said. “There are a lot of problems out there, and there are big problems, but there is nothing that we can’t overcome by working together.”

The board is scheduled to finalize a contract for Asplen on July 23.

Asplen will replace Todd Bowden, who agreed to part ways with the school district last year following an investigation into his handling of an employee’s sexual misconduct allegation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.