Spooky disappearance of Halloween costume

Oct. 11

GHOST DELIVERY

7700 block of Geneva Lane, Sarasota

Petit theft: A woman came to the Sheriff's Office to report she had purchased a Halloween costume from an online store. The costume cost $60. It was supposed delivered on Oct. 11. The woman said the package was not at her mail box and according to her tracking number with the Post Office, it had been delivered. The employee who delivered the package couldn't remember which mailbox she put the package into at the woman's condominium. The woman said her neighbor has security cameras set up and might have video of the incident. The Sheriff's Office contacted the neighbor and will review the video. The woman was given a case number.

Oct. 15

I SHALL RETURN ... SOMEDAY

13000 block of State Road 70 East, Bradenton

Abandoned auto: A Sheriff's Office deputy observed a car on the side of the road with no driver present. A note on the vehicle said the driver would return shortly. A day later, the car was still on the side of the road and the deputy red-tagged the vehicle. The deputy called the registered owner and left him a message to retrieve his vehicle. Six days later, the vehicle was still there. The car was then towed.

Oct. 16

TATTLE TALE TENANT

600 block of 67th Street Circle East, Bradenton

Information only: A deputy was dispatched to a hotel where an employee stated two tenants were arguing over their dogs and the hotel wanted them to leave. One of the two, a woman, had been hostile toward the employee and would not leave. Two deputies on the scene went to talk to the woman and told her she needed to leave the premises or she would be trespassed. The woman again became hostile. The deputies continued to give the woman warnings and she continued with a stream of verbal abuse. The woman took an extended amount of time to pack her bags and the deputies helped her bring her belongings to a car with a moving cart. The woman got into her car and drove to the front desk, parking in a handicapped spot without proper documentation. The woman went into the office and caused a further disturbance with the employee. Deputies asked her to sign a statement saying she would get her money back and then asked her to leave. The woman then started making racial statements toward the deputies. She again was told to leave. The woman continued to yell at deputies as she left, saying "I am going to tell on you," as she left the area.

Oct.18

HOLE IN HIS STORY

6200 block of 25th Court East, Bradenton

Firearm accident with injury: On the listed date, a man was in his residence cleaning his firearm. The man was unaware that the firearm was loaded and discharged a round into his hand. The man was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injury.