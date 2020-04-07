The Sarasota County School Board was supposed to work out a timeline for the search for a superintendent on Tuesday.

After more than two hours of discussion, the board is still undecided.

Board members Shirley Brown, Jane Goodwin and Caroline Zucker want to forge ahead with an already aggressive timeline that would place a new superintendent in charge by mid-June, despite the inability to gather public forums on the topic.

However, board members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson said that many quality candidates may be deterred from applying during this time because they are working to steer their current districts through COVID-19 response.

“I urge everyone to consider the aggressive timeline,” Ziegler said. “To surge ahead with a June deadline, I think is the wrong approach. We are still in a healing phase and we are try to fill what I could argue is the most important position in the county, and I want to make sure we do it correctly.”

Bill Vogel, a search consultant with Florida School Board Association, said that he has heard from two potential candidates who said they would no longer be able to apply because their priorities must be with their current districts.

However, FSBA Executive Director Andrea Messina said that as the situation evolves and districts get more accustomed to learning from home, the more likely it will be that quality candidates will feel comfortable applying.

In the end, the board decided to create a release that states the board still hopes to hire a candidate by the start of the 2020-21 school year, but the search may still be affected by coronavirus.

The board will then decide on a more concrete timeline.

The board did agree to cancel its community forums, which had previously been postponed, and instead rely on the responses from its online survey.

The district received 5,000 responses from community members and 4,800 from the staff, which Vogel said is the largest response to a survey that FSBA has seen.

From those responses, FSBA consultants highlighted 17 recurring qualities and compiled a list for the board. Board members will now narrow down the list of qualities and use those to advertise the position and as a basis for interview questions.

Additionally, after some debate, the board agreed to advertise a salary of $190,000-$245,000 and list five more more years of executive experience as a qualification.

In the last search, the board listed three years of executive experience, which the board said was too little.

“When you’re managing people who are managing people, you have to learn a completely new skillset,” Robinson said. “… I think Sarasota should not be getting somebody who needs to learn those skill sets on the job. We need somebody who already has those skill sets.”