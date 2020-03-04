Sarasota County School Board sets superintendent timeline

The board plans to have a new superintendent hired by June 22.
The Sarasota County School Board on Tuesday approved a timeline for the hiring of a new superintendent.
By June 22, the school board plans to advertise the position, solicit community input, interview candidates and select a finalist.
Consultants from the Florida School Board Association highlighted a rough schedule for board members, though the dates may be subject to change. Some important dates in the search include:
- March 12: The district plans to have launched a website portal explaining the search process and highlighting candidates. Additionally, a community survey will be active.
- March 23: Community forums will begin at Booker High School
- March 24: Two forums will be held at Riverview High School. A staff forum will be held at 4 p.m. followed by a community forum at 6 p.m.
- March 30: A staff forum will be held at 4 p.m. followed by a community forum at 6 p.m. at Venice High School.
- March 31: A staff forum will be held at 4 p.m. followed by a community forum at 6 p.m. at North Port High School.
- April 2: The online survey closes.
- May 14: The first citizens advisory committee meeting will be held.
- May 21: A second citizens advisory committee meeting will be held.
- May 22: The citizens advisory committee will submit its recommendations.
- May 26: The school board will announce semifinalists.
- June 2: The school board will announce finalists.
- June 18: Candidates will be interviewed and showed around the district. In the evening, there will be a meeting where community members can meet each candidate and submit their thoughts. Those submissions will then be given to board members.
- June 19: The candidates will have one-on-one interviews with the board.
- June 22: The board will select a new superintendent.
Although board members noted the search is "aggressive," they stated it was necessary to ensure a superintendent is in place in time for the new school year.
"We’re getting ready for school to start and I think there are many things that are important to us this year," board member Jane Goodwin said. "... We want our new superintendent on board for all those new exciting things we’re doing at the start of the school year."