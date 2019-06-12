Sarasota Bradenton airport sets all-time passenger record

A total of 161,435 passengers traveled through Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in May, reaching an all-time monthly record for the airport.

Following the addition of several new lines to destinations such as Nashville, Tenn., Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., passenger traffic for May is up nearly 40%, while year-to-date passenger numbers are up 38%, according to a press release.

In addition to increasing passenger traffic, the airport reports it has seen increases in food and beverage sales, gift shop purchases and rental car revenue.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, said because the airport has no debt and is seeing increased revenue, it also should see lower rates and charges.

"We are extremely grateful to the community for supporting all the new air service we have received over the past year," Piccolo said. "Our discussions with the airlines continue to be very positive and we are optimistic that the airport will have more new route announcements in the future.”

Over the past 15 months, the airport added two air carriers, 23 routes and 18 new destinations. The growth prompted a change in airport regulations regarding animals in the terminals.