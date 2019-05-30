Sarasota airport announces more frequent flights to Philadelphia

Starting this winter, Sarasota residents will have the opportunity to fly to Philadelphia on a more regular basis.

The nonstop Philadelphia service at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport began Jan. 12 and has been offered on weekends, according to an airport release. Starting Dec. 18, the flights will be available daily using Embraer 175 aircraft. Philadelphia serves as a connection point for many of the airlines' trans-Atlantic routes.

SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo says the change in flight frequency is part of the continued growth of American Airlines in Sarasota.

“For the first four months of this year, passenger traffic on American Airlines increased from 81,262 passengers to 128,505 passengers, a 58% increase over the first four months of 2018,” he said. “We look forward to seeing continued growth as both the local community and visitors benefit from the increase in service.”