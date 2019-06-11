Sarasota Bradenton airport updates pet regulations

If Fido can't behave, he may have to stay at home, according to new regulations regarding the use of animals in the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Due to recent growth, the operator of the airport updated the rules surrounding animals in the terminal. While the new regulations will not apply to trained and documented service animals, emotional support animals and comfort animals will be expected to adhere to the policy change.

The update rules are as follows:

Non-service animals will not be allowed in the terminal unless traveling with their owner

Non-service animals must be kept in a carrier while inside the terminal. If no carrier is available, the animal must be carried and if the animal is too large to fit in a carrier, the animal must be kept on a non-retractable leash extending no longer than 3 feet from the owner

All animals must be housebroken. The owner is responsible for reporting and cleaning up any mess.

All animals must be under control of the owner. If an animal's behavior poses a threat, the owner will be required to remove the animal from the airport.

Rick Piccolo, president and CEO of the airport, said the rule change is necessary due to the growing amount of passengers.

"Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in pets, emotional support animals and comfort animals using our facility," Piccolo said in a statement. "This has resulted in frequent sanitation issues and some threatening behavior problems. To maintain a clean and safe environment for our customers, we will begin educating the public on our updated regulations and increasing enforcement."