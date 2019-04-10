Sarasota airport lands flight to Washington, D.C.

Beginning this fall, Sarasota residents will have another option for traveling to the nation’s capital.

United Airlines announced today it will offer twice-daily service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Washington’s Dulles International Airport, according to an airport release. The service will begin Oct. 27 using Embraer 175 aircraft.

The new flight is the latest in a series of expanded options at SRQ airport dating back to last year. In the release, SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo cited that growth as he expressed his enthusiasm about the new flight.

“We are excited about the continued growth of United Airlines at SRQ and the addition of Dulles International Airport to our growing network of 29 destination,” Piccolo said in a statement.