Allegiant begins service this week to seven new destinations from SRQ

By the end of the week, flights to seven more nonstop destinations will operate from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport as Allegiant rolls out another round of new service.

Direct service to Harrisburg, Pa., and Syracuse began April 3 while scheduled service to Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio and Richmond, Va. launches today, April 4. Flights to Grand Rapids, Mich. and Nashville, Tenn. are set to launch on Friday, April 5.

The new flights will operate twice a week, year-round, the airline said and are expected to deliver 160,000 additional visitors to the Sarasota-Bradenton area annually.

“The addition and timing of the new flights to SRQ are going to be great for Sarasota County’s accommodations, attractions and local businesses,” said Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota. “We’re excited that more people will be able to discover our area! And, when you factor in that we have nearly 1,500 new hotel rooms, and more than 15,000 rooms total, traveling to and staying in Sarasota is more convenient for family, individual and business travelers than ever before. It’s a real win-win for our destination.”