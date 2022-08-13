Sarasota-area beaches again cleared for swimming

No-swim advisories for three Sarasota-area beaches were dropped Saturday following a new round of testing, the Florida Department of Health said.

Concentrations of enterococcus bacteria returned to acceptable concentrations at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino, which is about midway down the shoreline of Lido Key, authorities said.

Beaches were not closed, but water activities were discouraged since Thursday, when the no-swim advisories were posted.

After follow-up testing, Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received results today that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County monitors water quality weekly at 16 sites along Sarasota’s 34 miles of beaches.