Sarasota beaches under no-swim advisory

No-swim advisories were posted today for three beaches on Sarasota’s barrier islands after water tests this week found higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, health officials said.

Water activities at Siesta Key Beach, North Lido Beach and Lido Casino are not recommended, but the beaches remain open.

Water testing was performed Monday, prompting the advisory. New testing took place today, with expedited results expected Friday afternoon.

No sewage spills have been reported within 1 mile of the posted beaches in the past two weeks. The bacteria can come from a variety of natural and man-made sources, and Sarasota County inspectors suspect decaying algae around the shoreline is likely the source.

The previous batch of no-swim advisories, which were posted in early August, were taken down Aug. 3.