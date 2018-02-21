 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 9 hours ago

Garden Club's home tour to show of gems of Longboat Key

This year's tour, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 3, will feature five homes.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

