Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

If You Go Annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 3 Cost: $25 Where to buy tickets: Exit Art, 201 GMD Design 2000, 6840 GMD The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, 5390 GMD J. McLaughlin, 515 Bay Isles Parkway Any of the homes the day of the tour

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

Check out the photo galleries for each home by clicking below.