This year's tour, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 3, will feature five homes.
Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.
This year is no exception.
With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.
