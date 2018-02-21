 Skip to main content
This home is one of the original Whitney Beach cottages.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Schneiderman Home

Off of a living room, a large table sits near French doors that lead out to a patio.

Upon entering, guests walk into a cozy living room.

A kitchen is located to the left of the entrance with counter seating and a table in the corner.

Two guest bedrooms have a shared bathroom.

One of two guest bedrooms finishes off the orginal cottage space.

One of the guest bedrooms has a desk to be used as some office space.

The Schneidermans added on to the original floor plan to include a new master bedroom.

Outside, a wooden patio complete with seating is used for relaxing and entertaining.

A pool and hot tub finish off the patio outside.

A fire pit complete with chairs finishes off the backyard.

One of the original Whitney Beach cottages will be part of the Garden Club home tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 3.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

Schneiderman Home

Built in 1935, the home of Ross and Val Schneiderman is one of the original Whitney Beach cottages.

Located at 6909 Longboat Drive S., the exterior of the home is painted a dark green that blends in nicely with the surrounding trees and fits the ambiance. A front porch invites guests to sit before entering the home.

Once inside, the kitchen stands to the left and a living room and large table are placed to the right. Straight ahead are two guest bedrooms and a bathroom, which are all part of the original home.

Val and Ross Schneiderman had part of the home extended to add a master bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, a pool, hot tub, wooden deck and fire pit complete the list of everything needed for entertaining guests. Down a small sand and gravel path, the Schneidermans have direct access to Bishop’s Bayou.


 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

