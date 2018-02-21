Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Schneiderman Home

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches Longboat Key for the most elegant, unique

Schneiderman Home

Built in 1935, the home of Ross and Val Schneiderman is one of the original Whitney Beach cottages.

If You Go Annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 3 Cost: $25 Where to buy tickets: Exit Art, 201 GMD Design 2000, 6840 GMD The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, 5390 GMD J. McLaughlin, 515 Bay Isles Parkway Any of the homes the day of the tour

Located at 6909 Longboat Drive S., the exterior of the home is painted a dark green that blends in nicely with the surrounding trees and fits the ambiance. A front porch invites guests to sit before entering the home.

Once inside, the kitchen stands to the left and a living room and large table are placed to the right. Straight ahead are two guest bedrooms and a bathroom, which are all part of the original home.

Val and Ross Schneiderman had part of the home extended to add a master bedroom and bathroom.

Outside, a pool, hot tub, wooden deck and fire pit complete the list of everything needed for entertaining guests. Down a small sand and gravel path, the Schneidermans have direct access to Bishop’s Bayou.



