To the right of the main entrance, a study full of pictures of boxers lets sunlight into the home. The Andersons used to show boxers as hobbies. This room highlights their awards earned throughout the years.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Anderson Home

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The formal dining room is open to the living room.

Across from the formal dining room, a green-accented living room lets in natural light.

A wrought-iron railing and stone stairs lead upstairs to two more rooms and a full bathroom.

A private double bedroom is hidden up a short stairway off the main floor.

Off of the family room, a pool and views of an inlet of Sarasota Bay.

A lap pool surrounded by seating completes the backyard.

Above dark, granite counters are cabinets with glass backs letting natural light into the kitchen.

Blush and gold accents fill the master bathroom that has a walk-in shower and bathtub.

A double bedroom offers views out onto an inlet of Sarasota Bay.

A downward look from the grand staircase shows the seating arrangements in the living room, which is complete with a fireplace.

A great room off of the kitchen features a seating area and table with views onto an inlet of Sarasota Bay.

A guest bedroom offers extra sleeping space for guests.

The home is located in Queen’s Harbor.

The Queens harbor home will be on display during the annual home tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

 

The Anderson Home

The home of Steve and Ann Anderson at 3554 Fair Oaks Lane exudes a sense of elegance.

Natural light and neutral colors give the home a clean, simple and sophisticated look. To the right upon entering the Queens Harbour home, visitors can find a study decorated with photos and awards from a time the couple showed boxers. Ann Anderson calls it a good spot for reading.

Continuing through the first floor leads guests to a formal living room and dining room and into the kitchen, where a large family room offers space for entertaining.

Previously, the Andersons lived in Grand Bay, and when they were looking to move, their son found this spot for them.

“It was exactly what we had in mind,” Ann Anderson said.

The second floor lends itself to two more rooms, one of which is Steve Anderson’s haven. Decorated with Masters golf tournament memorabilia and awards for his professional accomplishments, the room is complete with its own walkout patio.

The backyard has a pool and patio that overlook Sarasota Bay. 

 

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

