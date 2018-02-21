Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Anderson Home

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

The Anderson Home

The home of Steve and Ann Anderson at 3554 Fair Oaks Lane exudes a sense of elegance.

Natural light and neutral colors give the home a clean, simple and sophisticated look. To the right upon entering the Queens Harbour home, visitors can find a study decorated with photos and awards from a time the couple showed boxers. Ann Anderson calls it a good spot for reading.

If You Go: Annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 3 Cost: $25 Where to buy tickets: Exit Art, 201 GMD Design 2000, 6840 GMD The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, 5390 GMD J. McLaughlin, 515 Bay Isles Parkway Any of the homes the day of the tour

Continuing through the first floor leads guests to a formal living room and dining room and into the kitchen, where a large family room offers space for entertaining.

Previously, the Andersons lived in Grand Bay, and when they were looking to move, their son found this spot for them.

“It was exactly what we had in mind,” Ann Anderson said.

The second floor lends itself to two more rooms, one of which is Steve Anderson’s haven. Decorated with Masters golf tournament memorabilia and awards for his professional accomplishments, the room is complete with its own walkout patio.

The backyard has a pool and patio that overlook Sarasota Bay.