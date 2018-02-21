Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Gerich Home

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

Gerich Home

Once inside the home of Lila and Tony Gerich, one thing is clear: the exterior and interior match.

If You Go Annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 3 Cost: $25 Where to buy tickets: Exit Art, 201 GMD Design 2000, 6840 GMD The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, 5390 GMD J. McLaughlin, 515 Bay Isles Parkway Any of the homes the day of the tour

On purpose, the interior of the home at 7074 Longboat Drive E. is all white to show off Lila Gerich’s artwork.

“[We] tried to make the house a piece of art,” she said.

From white walls to clear and white railings, the home’s color comes from Lila Gerich’s artwork. The first floor living room is accented with shades of pink and gray. A large vertical abstract blue painting is the only color added to the second-floor living room. Off this living room is a kitchen with its only spot of color coming from a blue orchid plant.

The master bedroom is also all white except for a pink orchid.

On the third floor, two more rooms offer sleeping spots for guests. One room, though, is reserved for special visitors. The Gerichs’ grandsons have claimed one as “the boys’ room.”

A marble staircase, white, curves up the length of the house. A special feature includes the railing poles that light up at night.





