The Gerich home is filled with a lot of white, which is something Lila Gerich planned as an artist. She said she tried to make the home a work of art.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Gerich Home

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

Lila Gerich’s artwork provides color to the living room.

A guest room on the first floor features a bed with special lighting on the bottom.

The guest room offers views of Sarasota Bay.

On the second floor, an all-white living room is accented with a blue abstract painting by Lila Gerich.

The all-white kitchen is located on the second floor.

Lila Gerich is in the midst of painting this sailboat while overlooking her home view of Jewfish Key.

The master bedroom is situated off of the kitchen with views of Sarasota Bay and Jewfish Key.

His and her sinks, a large bathtub and walk-in shower make up the master bathroom.

A kitchen table, situated off the kitchen and living room, overlooks Sarasota Bay onto Jewfish Key.

A staircase, with a light-up railing, leads to the third floor.

Tony and Lila Gerich’s grandsons have claimed this guestroom as theirs. Lila Gerich calls it “the boys room.”

An outside patio features seating, grill and drink cart.

An outside patio features seating, grill and drink cart.

Another guest room with blue accents is situated on the third floor with a patio.

A circular driveway offers plenty of parking for visitors in the Village home.

The north end home will be on display for the annual home tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches Longboat Key for the most elegant, unique

 

Gerich Home

Once inside the home of Lila and Tony Gerich, one thing is clear: the exterior and interior match.

On purpose, the interior of the home at 7074 Longboat Drive E. is all white to show off Lila Gerich’s artwork.

“[We] tried to make the house a piece of art,” she said.

From white walls to clear and white railings, the home’s color comes from Lila Gerich’s artwork. The first floor living room is accented with shades of pink and gray. A large vertical abstract blue painting is the only color added to the second-floor living room. Off this living room is a kitchen with its only spot of color coming from a blue orchid plant.

The master bedroom is also all white except for a pink orchid.

On the third floor, two more rooms offer sleeping spots for guests. One room, though, is reserved for special visitors. The Gerichs’ grandsons have claimed one as “the boys’ room.”

A marble staircase, white, curves up the length of the house. A special feature includes the railing poles that light up at night.



 

