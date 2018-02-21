 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The outside of the Hennigan home boasts luscious greenery.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Hennigan Home

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The outside of the Hennigan home boasts luscious greenery.

Buy this Photo
The master bedroom overlooks the front yard of the home.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The master bedroom overlooks the front yard of the home.

Buy this Photo
A dining room table takes up the right side of the open living area overlooking the pool and backyard.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

A dining room table takes up the right side of the open living area overlooking the pool and backyard.

Buy this Photo
Two lounges and another sitting area complete the open living room.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

Two lounges and another sitting area complete the open living room.

Buy this Photo
A guest bedroom gives off a tropical vibe with blue walls.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

A guest bedroom gives off a tropical vibe with blue walls.

Buy this Photo
The Hennigan home is reportedly home to the largest saltwater pool on Longboat Key.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The Hennigan home is reportedly home to the largest saltwater pool on Longboat Key.

Buy this Photo
The living room is decorated with hints of bohemian accents.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The living room is decorated with hints of bohemian accents.

Buy this Photo
A second living room spools out onto a lanai.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

A second living room spools out onto a lanai.

Buy this Photo
The master bedroom has access to the outdoor, saltwater pool.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The master bedroom has access to the outdoor, saltwater pool.

Buy this Photo
The tropical vibe of the home continues onto the second floor where two more rooms are located.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The tropical vibe of the home continues onto the second floor where two more rooms are located.

Buy this Photo
Two rooms on the second floor offer more sleeping and entertaining space.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

Two rooms on the second floor offer more sleeping and entertaining space.

Buy this Photo
Two rooms on the second floor offer more sleeping and entertaining space.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

Two rooms on the second floor offer more sleeping and entertaining space.

Buy this Photo
Claudia Hennigan has a ficus plant in her living room that guests decorate with ornaments from their visit.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

Claudia Hennigan has a ficus plant in her living room that guests decorate with ornaments from their visit.

Buy this Photo
The outside of the Hennigan home boasts luscious greenery.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 |

The outside of the Hennigan home boasts luscious greenery.

Buy this Photo
Share
The home will be featured in the Garden Club's annual home tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 3.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches Longboat Key for the most elegant, unique

 

The Hennigan Home 

Claudia Hennigan’s home at 3351 Sabal Cove Lane sits in the middle of luscious greenery.

Open her front door, and visitors can walk up steps made of bamboo. To the immediate right on the first floor are a kitchen and dining room. In between, a ficus plant features ornaments Hennigan’s guests hang to recall their visits.

Next to the dining room are two inviting seating areas that look onto a lanai and pool, which is said to be the largest saltwater pool on Longboat Key. The whole home boasts warm and tropical colors, from reds and blues to sea foam green and cream.

Up a short staircase are two more rooms with light yellow walls that welcome visitors. Each has a small patio overlooking the front lawn. The home is three levels with a garage. Hennigan, who is the third owner of the home, said it’s comfortable.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement