Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Hennigan Home

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

The Hennigan Home

Claudia Hennigan’s home at 3351 Sabal Cove Lane sits in the middle of luscious greenery.

If You Go Annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 3 Cost: $25 Where to buy tickets: Exit Art, 201 GMD Design 2000, 6840 GMD The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, 5390 GMD J. McLaughlin, 515 Bay Isles Parkway Any of the homes the day of the tour

Open her front door, and visitors can walk up steps made of bamboo. To the immediate right on the first floor are a kitchen and dining room. In between, a ficus plant features ornaments Hennigan’s guests hang to recall their visits.

Next to the dining room are two inviting seating areas that look onto a lanai and pool, which is said to be the largest saltwater pool on Longboat Key. The whole home boasts warm and tropical colors, from reds and blues to sea foam green and cream.

Up a short staircase are two more rooms with light yellow walls that welcome visitors. Each has a small patio overlooking the front lawn. The home is three levels with a garage. Hennigan, who is the third owner of the home, said it’s comfortable.