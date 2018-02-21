Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Country Club Shores Home

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches Longboat Key for the most elegant, unique

Country Club Shores Home

If You Go Annual Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 3 Cost: $25 Where to buy tickets: Exit Art, 201 GMD Design 2000, 6840 GMD The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, 5390 GMD J. McLaughlin, 515 Bay Isles Parkway Any of the homes the day of the tour

It would be easy to pass this home when going north on Gulf of Mexico Drive, but the home at 500 Ketch Lane isn’t to be missed.

Designed in a contemporary style, the newly built home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and a guest bathroom. Upon entering, guests can walk into a dining room or follow a bright hallway to the kitchen and living room. The master bedroom is located to the left of the entrance.

The home is decorated in mostly shades of blue, with hues of black as well, making it an even balance against the mostly white walls.

Off the living room, a patio, with a kitchen and grill, overlooks the canal leading to Sarasota Bay.

Throughout the home, art by Darleen LeBaron hangs on the walls adding even more of a contemporary feel. LeBaron created the art specifically for this home.

The Country Club Shores home is just feet away from Gulf of Mexico Drive and only minutes, on a good day, from St. Armands Circle. The home is currently listed for $2,849,000.