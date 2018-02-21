 Skip to main content
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and bathroom.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: Country Club Shores Home

The master bathroom has two sinks, a bathtub and shower.

The artwork in the home, all Darleen LeBaron was made for this particular home.

A dining room is one of the first rooms guests will see upon entering.

A guest bathroom leads to an outdoor patio.

There are two guest bedrooms, both with bathrooms.

The two guest bedrooms have contemporary styles with black and blue hues.

The two guest bedrooms have contemporary styles with black and blue hues.

The artwork in the home, all Darleen LeBaron was made for this particular home.

The kitchen, which has a center island, has Thermador appliances.

Off the kitchen, a living room decorated in a contemporary styles offers an entertaining space.

An outdoor patio looks onto the canal leading to Sarasota Bay.

An outdoor patio looks onto the canal leading to Sarasota Bay.

On the outdoor patio, guests can utilize a kitchen and grill.

The home at 500 Ketch Lane is newly built.

The new home will be on display during the Garden Club's Home Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 3.
Katie Johns Community Editor

Every year, the Longboat Key Garden Club searches the island for the most elegant, unusual and comfy homes for the annual Home Tour.

This year is no exception.

With fives homes on the roster, the tour highlights a variety of designs. From an original Whitney Beach cottage to a newly built Country Club Shores home, this year’s tour is showing off all the different lifestyles Longboat Key has to offer.

Country Club Shores Home

It would be easy to pass this home when going north on Gulf of Mexico Drive, but the home at 500 Ketch Lane isn’t to be missed.

Designed in a contemporary style, the newly built home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms and a guest bathroom. Upon entering, guests can walk into a dining room or follow a bright hallway to the kitchen and living room. The master bedroom is located to the left of the entrance.

The home is decorated in mostly shades of blue, with hues of black as well, making it an even balance against the mostly white walls.

Off the living room, a patio, with a kitchen and grill, overlooks the canal leading to Sarasota Bay.

Throughout the home, art by Darleen LeBaron hangs on the walls adding even more of a contemporary feel. LeBaron created the art specifically for this home.

The Country Club Shores home is just feet away from Gulf of Mexico Drive and only minutes, on a good day, from St. Armands Circle. The home is currently listed for $2,849,000.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

