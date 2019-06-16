Walk in the Park: Heading to the beach

It's one of the most popular beaches on the island, with good reason.

The north shore beach, with parking for about 30 cars along North Shore Road, is unspoiled. Boaters enjoy the access from Longboat Pass, where they frequently anchor or ground their craft for a day on the sand. Park properly, though, and obey the signs. Police are frequently on the lookout for vehicles improperly parked.

Also, pay heed to the town's rules on alcohol or animals on the beach. In short, they're not allowed.

Public access immediately adjacent to the parking area is quiet and often uncrowded, owing to the small parking capacity. To trudge north along a path carved from the vegetation can be tricky, but the views are one of a kind. The mangrove can seem spooky and other worldly.

Photographers are frequently among the trunks and branches, particularly around sunset.