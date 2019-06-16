 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Parking is limited to about 30 parallel spots on North Shore Road.

Walk in the Park: Heading to the beach

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Parking is limited to about 30 parallel spots on North Shore Road.

Buy this Photo
The beach at the end of North Shore Road.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

The beach at the end of North Shore Road.

Buy this Photo
Walking north from the public beach leads to a thicket of mangroves at the high tide water line.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Walking north from the public beach leads to a thicket of mangroves at the high tide water line.

Buy this Photo
Mangroves and other trees along the beach.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Mangroves and other trees along the beach.

Buy this Photo
A lagoon is formed just steps from the Gulf of Mexico.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

A lagoon is formed just steps from the Gulf of Mexico.

Buy this Photo
Two sand-saving groins were built years ago.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Two sand-saving groins were built years ago.

Buy this Photo
The north facing beach along Longboat Pass is a favorite for beach-going boaters.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

The north facing beach along Longboat Pass is a favorite for beach-going boaters.

Buy this Photo
At the west end of North Shore Road.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

At the west end of North Shore Road.

Buy this Photo
Private property is nearby, so signs help direct visitors to the public beach.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Private property is nearby, so signs help direct visitors to the public beach.

Buy this Photo
Follow the signs.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Follow the signs.

Buy this Photo
Turtle nests are marked and roped off.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Turtle nests are marked and roped off.

Buy this Photo
A path through the vegetation leads to the north end of the beach.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

A path through the vegetation leads to the north end of the beach.

Buy this Photo
Odd and stark scenes are common around the north end of the island.

Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019 |

Odd and stark scenes are common around the north end of the island.

Buy this Photo
Share
A stroll around some of Longboat Key's most popular places to visit.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

It's one of the most popular beaches on the island, with good reason. 

The north shore beach, with parking for about 30 cars along North Shore Road, is unspoiled. Boaters enjoy the access from Longboat Pass, where they frequently anchor or ground their craft for a day on the sand. Park properly, though, and obey the signs. Police are frequently on the lookout for vehicles improperly parked.

Also, pay heed to the town's rules on alcohol or animals on the beach. In short, they're not allowed. 

Public access immediately adjacent to the parking area is quiet and often uncrowded, owing to the small parking capacity. To trudge north along a path carved from the vegetation can be tricky, but the views are one of a kind. The mangrove can seem spooky and other worldly. 

Photographers are frequently among the trunks and branches, particularly around sunset. 

Related Stories

Advertisement