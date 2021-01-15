 Skip to main content
Jay Sparr and Carol Erker

Rotary Club gets off to a clean start

Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 |

Jinx Kochan emptied water from a plastic bottle before putting it in the trash bag.

Jinx Kochan and Liz Sparr grabbed trash from near a water hazard on the Longboat Key Club golf course.

"Rotarian at Work" Carol Erker

Jay Sparr and Liz Sparr found a water jug.

Bo Fuller and Nancy Rozance

Hank Kochan and Susan Veshosky

Bo Fuller aims for the trash bag Nancy Rozance attempts to keep safe from the wind.

Hank Kochan and Susan Veshosky

Nancy Rozance held the bag while Bo Fuller grabbed the trash.

Brad Marner is fully outfitted for trash pickup.

The club fought wind, which inflated trash bags held at the wrong angle and threatened to empty the trash out.

Bo Fuller puts trash into Nancy Rozance's garbage bag.

Club President Brad Marner walks along Gulf of Mexico Drive near Country Club Shores.

Jinx and Hank Kochan

The Rotary Club members met at Chart House to get grabbers and vests.

The Rotary Club members met at Chart House to get grabbers and vests.

The Rotary Club members met at Chart House to get grabbers and vests.

The club gathered to clean up their section of Gulf of Mexico Drive.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Four times a year, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key gets a little trashy on the weekends. 

Once a quarter, the club gathers early on Saturday morning, armed with grabbers, trash bags and fluorescent vests, ready to clean up their stretch of Gulf of Mexico Drive. It starts at the entrance to the Resort at the Longboat Key Club and ends at Country Club Shores V. On Jan. 16, 10 club members met at Chart House before splitting into two groups that would eventually meet in the middle. 

As part of the Florida Department of Transportation's Adopt-a-Highway program, the club is obligated to quarterly trash collection in return for two roadside signs. 

Usually the club gathers about 40 pounds of trash from their stretch of Gulf of Mexico Drive, but as the two groups picked their way down either side, the bags weren't getting as full this time. 

"I think because there are less people back for season there is less stuff," president Nancy Rozance said. "But there was a lot in October." 

There was less trash to pick up, but there were still plenty of cigarette butts, which made up the top category of refuse as they get tossed out of car windows. Also picked up were plastic bottles, tiny bits of plastic and a golf ball from the nearby Longboat Key Club course. However, the biggest item was a Zephyrhills water jug, likely one that fell off a maintenance or construction truck as they drove down the island. 

