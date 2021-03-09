Longboat Key women's golf associations gather to Go For the Cure

On the sunny afternoon of March 9, Longboat Key golfers decked out in pink took to the Harbourside Golf Course at the Longboat Key Club for the annual Go For the Cure event.

Every year, the golf event brings together the 18-hole Women's Golf Association and the nine-hole Key Niners for a round of golf and fundraising to support Breast Health Sarasota, followed by a catered lunch. It's the only time during the year that the two women's golf clubs of Longboat Key meet on the course.

In all, the golfers raised about $58,000, co-chair Arleen Klein said. The annual fundraiser was started more than 20 years ago by Longboat Key resident Marge Heller and has always brought the different women's golf clubs together to raise money for Breast Health Sarasota, a nonprofit that offers support and breast cancer prevention for any local woman who may need it.

This year's iteration of the fundraiser was a little different as golfers grabbed pre-made lunches and spread out along the Harbourside Golf Course's patio to eat, rather than gathering for an indoor buffet as in pre-pandemic times. The afternoon finished with raffle prizes being given out before the golfers went their separate ways.