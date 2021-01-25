 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bridgette and Giana Clark

Longboat Key Turtle Watch hosts January beach cleanup

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Bridgette and Giana Clark

Buy this Photo
Bridgette Clark navigates the beach on a foggy morning.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Bridgette Clark navigates the beach on a foggy morning.

Buy this Photo
Giana Clark

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Giana Clark

Buy this Photo
Giana Clark tries for a photo of the sun through the clouds.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Giana Clark tries for a photo of the sun through the clouds.

Buy this Photo
Bridgette Clark found a smooth piece of aluminum washed up on the beach.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Bridgette Clark found a smooth piece of aluminum washed up on the beach.

Buy this Photo
Carol Jensen stuck closer to the vegetation line and found more trash.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Carol Jensen stuck closer to the vegetation line and found more trash.

Buy this Photo
Carol Jensen stuck closer to the vegetation line and found more trash.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Carol Jensen stuck closer to the vegetation line and found more trash.

Buy this Photo
Bridgette and Giana Clark

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Bridgette and Giana Clark

Buy this Photo
Tim Hellige, Lonna Smith, Carlyn Vigil, Barbara Benz and Cyndi Seamon

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Tim Hellige, Lonna Smith, Carlyn Vigil, Barbara Benz and Cyndi Seamon

Buy this Photo
Tim Hellige and Lonna Smith spread out across the beach to make sure no trash went unpicked.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Tim Hellige and Lonna Smith spread out across the beach to make sure no trash went unpicked.

Buy this Photo
Carlyn Vigil, Cyndi Seamon and Barbara Benz stuck close to the vegetation line.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Carlyn Vigil, Cyndi Seamon and Barbara Benz stuck close to the vegetation line.

Buy this Photo
Carlyn Vigil found a doll that's seen better days.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Carlyn Vigil found a doll that's seen better days.

Buy this Photo
Lonna Smith

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Lonna Smith

Buy this Photo
Barbara Benz

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Barbara Benz

Buy this Photo
Carlyn Vigil

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Carlyn Vigil

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon and Lonna Smith remove a plank from the beach.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon and Lonna Smith remove a plank from the beach.

Buy this Photo
Barbara Benz learns about turtle stakes from Cyndi Seamon.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Barbara Benz learns about turtle stakes from Cyndi Seamon.

Buy this Photo
Cyndi Seamon removes the organic material wrapped around a rope.

Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 |

Cyndi Seamon removes the organic material wrapped around a rope.

Buy this Photo
Share
The group got new volunteers to spend a Saturday on the beach.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Jan. 23 dawned foggy and damp, but groups of volunteers with the Longboat Key Turtle Watch still searched for trash along the island's beaches as part of their monthly cleanups. 

Because the cleanups are organized through Keep Manatee Beautiful, small groups met up at different locations in Manatee County and spread out across the beach from tide line to vegetation line. Trash often gets caught in the seaweed near the water as the tide goes in and out, but on Saturday, there wasn't much to be found compared to other cleanups. Bridgette Clark and daughter Giana usually walk down at the tide line and Giana went about a quarter mile without finding any trash at all. 

"The beach is pretty clean," Bridgette said. "I'm really very impressed." 

However, up at the vegetation line, there was more trash to be found tangled in the dunes. Cyndi Seamon led a group around 9 a.m., when the fog was still hanging heavily, and the group filled bags with trash, including ropes, disposable face masks and gloves as well as plenty of microplastics.

Related Stories

Advertisement