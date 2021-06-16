 Skip to main content
Members caught up with old friends and business allies.

Longboat Key Chamber meets again for Networking at Noon

Wednesday, Jun. 16, 2021 |

Members caught up with old friends and business allies.

Jimmy Bonner, Andrew Vac and Scott Kuykendall

Marla Leung and Victoria Chartrand

Christine Rothberg hands Marla Leung her raffle tickets.

Adinah Torres and Brandy Mixon

Jennifer DeRosa and Gina Kiger

Patricia Wright and Michelle Mullin

Sharon Gould and Ramin Mesghali

Gail Loefgren and Ron Valdez

Tammie Hall and Sandy Bradley

Members took a break during the afternoon to meet up with other business owners in the area.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Lunch at your desk or at the Lido Beach Resort? On June 16, the answer was obvious for members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce as they met for a Networking at Noon event. 

The chamber hadn't met in person for networking since a Business After Hours event in April, and the excitement from members who got to see each other's faces was palpable. Before lunch, members mingled on the eighth floor of the Lido Beach Resort, admiring the view and comparing notes on how business had been recently. Chamber President Gail Loefgren was seeking sponsor sign-ups for the Longboat Key Freedom Fest, as well. 

Several members stopped to drop off gifts to raffle away during the afternoon. After lunch, Andrew Vac led the presentation, then members headed back to their various workdays. 

The chamber will meet again on June 29 for a Business After Hours event, marking a return to a more normal schedule of events. 

