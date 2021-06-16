Longboat Key Chamber meets again for Networking at Noon

Lunch at your desk or at the Lido Beach Resort? On June 16, the answer was obvious for members of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce as they met for a Networking at Noon event.

The chamber hadn't met in person for networking since a Business After Hours event in April, and the excitement from members who got to see each other's faces was palpable. Before lunch, members mingled on the eighth floor of the Lido Beach Resort, admiring the view and comparing notes on how business had been recently. Chamber President Gail Loefgren was seeking sponsor sign-ups for the Longboat Key Freedom Fest, as well.

Several members stopped to drop off gifts to raffle away during the afternoon. After lunch, Andrew Vac led the presentation, then members headed back to their various workdays.

The chamber will meet again on June 29 for a Business After Hours event, marking a return to a more normal schedule of events.