Karen Pashkow waits for her lobster roll from the Maine Line food truck. (Photos by Lesley Dwyer)

Lobsters dazzle at the latest Claws for a Cause event

Judy Achre, Anne Summers, Sandra Johnson and Karen Pashkow wear matching lobster hats and earrings to Claws for a Cause.

Patti Bosco shows off her shopping bags to support a good cause. Plaza merchants donate part of the day's proceeds to a different charity each month.

Anne Summers and Karen Pashkow don the lobster hats they bought on Amazon.

Karen Pashkow shows off the bedazzled lobster earrings the ladies wore to Claws for a Cause at Whitney Plaza.

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch sets up an educational table complete with empty egg shells and turtle skulls.

Mike Herron, Bryan Wisnom, Heather Cellers and Leo Kissling at the Longboat Key Turtle Watch education table set up in Whitney Plaza.

The women of the Longboat Island Chapel wore bedazzled lobster earrings and red felt hats to raise awareness for their charitable outreach program.
by: Lesley Dwyer Staff Writer

The lobsters were being served and worn at the recent Claws for a Cause food truck event at Whitney Plaza. The Maine Line food truck pulls into the parking lot every third Friday, and participating plaza merchants donate a portion of the day’s sales to a different charity each month. 

The women of the Longboat Island Chapel were so excited their charitable outreach program was chosen to benefit this month that they donned matching lobster earrings and hats they found on Amazon. 

While their earrings sparkled and they had a great time at the event on Sept. 16, this group is serious about giving back year-round. Volunteers operate the Lord's Warehouse, a thrift shop that raises money for the chapel and its outreach program, which supports 19 nonprofits. 

“We focus on different charities each month of the year,” Anne Summers said. “For the month of September, it’s 'Sock it to ‘Em' and 'Tie ‘Em Up' for children who don’t have shoes or shoelaces for the school year.”

October is “Support the Girls” month. The group will collect new bras to distribute to charities across Sarasota and Bradenton. Most months, the collections come in during a drive hosted at the chapel. Refreshments are served in the dining hall, and guests are asked to bring a gift.

The outreach’s last drive benefited Riverview High School’s Cyesis program for pregnant teens and parents still seeking high school diplomas. At the end of the afternoon, there was a mountain of diapers, wipes, baby blankets and toys ready for delivery. 

