Lobsters dazzle at the latest Claws for a Cause event

The lobsters were being served and worn at the recent Claws for a Cause food truck event at Whitney Plaza. The Maine Line food truck pulls into the parking lot every third Friday, and participating plaza merchants donate a portion of the day’s sales to a different charity each month.

The women of the Longboat Island Chapel were so excited their charitable outreach program was chosen to benefit this month that they donned matching lobster earrings and hats they found on Amazon.

While their earrings sparkled and they had a great time at the event on Sept. 16, this group is serious about giving back year-round. Volunteers operate the Lord's Warehouse, a thrift shop that raises money for the chapel and its outreach program, which supports 19 nonprofits.

“We focus on different charities each month of the year,” Anne Summers said. “For the month of September, it’s 'Sock it to ‘Em' and 'Tie ‘Em Up' for children who don’t have shoes or shoelaces for the school year.”

October is “Support the Girls” month. The group will collect new bras to distribute to charities across Sarasota and Bradenton. Most months, the collections come in during a drive hosted at the chapel. Refreshments are served in the dining hall, and guests are asked to bring a gift.

The outreach’s last drive benefited Riverview High School’s Cyesis program for pregnant teens and parents still seeking high school diplomas. At the end of the afternoon, there was a mountain of diapers, wipes, baby blankets and toys ready for delivery.